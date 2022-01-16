Mayne Pharma : 17/01/2022 Non-Executive Director appointment and retirement

ASX Announcement

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT AND

RETIREMENT

17 January 2022, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) is pleased to announce that Kathryn MacFarlane, PharmD, has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Mayne Pharma, effective 1 February 2022. The Company also announces that Ms Nancy Dolan will retire from the Board at the end of February 2022.

Dr. MacFarlane, a US resident, has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She is currently Founder and Managing Partner of SmartPharma LLC, offering commercial and strategic consulting services to pharmaceutical companies. Previously, she was Chief Commercial Officer at Agile Therapeutics, Vice President Women's Health Care Marketing, Sales and New Product Planning at Warner Chilcott and Senior Director of Marketing at Parke- Davis (now Pfizer).

Mayne Pharma's Chair Mr Frank Condella said, "We are delighted to welcome Katie to the Board of Mayne Pharma. Katie has a distinguished track record of success and played a key role in the launch of several leading US pharmaceutical brands including LIPITOR®, CELEXA® and LOESTRIN® 24. She has deep experience in launch planning, sales and marketing, product reimbursement, strategy, business development and clinical R&D. Her experience spans multiple therapeutic areas including women's health and dermatology."

Dr. MacFarlane is a Director of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a member of the Purdue University School of Pharmacy Dean's Advisory Council and a Founding Member and Advisor to IPhO. She also serves on the Board of Directors for INMED Partnerships for Children, an NGO. She has a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy from Purdue University and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship with Rutgers University and Hoffmann- LaRoche.

Ms Dolan has served as a Director of Mayne Pharma since September 2016 and is currently a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Mayne Pharma's Chair Mr Frank Condella said, "The Board wishes to thank Nancy for her significant contribution and service to Mayne Pharma during her tenure. Her extensive knowledge and experience in finance, risk and corporate governance has been a valuable asset to the Board and the Company."

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury (VP Investor Relations & Communications) +61 419 548 434, lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Chair