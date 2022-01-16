Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mayne Pharma Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYX   AU000000MYX0

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

(MYX)
Mayne Pharma : 17/01/2022 Non-Executive Director appointment and retirement

01/16/2022 | 05:25pm EST
ASX Announcement

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT AND

RETIREMENT

17 January 2022, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) is pleased to announce that Kathryn MacFarlane, PharmD, has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Mayne Pharma, effective 1 February 2022. The Company also announces that Ms Nancy Dolan will retire from the Board at the end of February 2022.

Dr. MacFarlane, a US resident, has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She is currently Founder and Managing Partner of SmartPharma LLC, offering commercial and strategic consulting services to pharmaceutical companies. Previously, she was Chief Commercial Officer at Agile Therapeutics, Vice President Women's Health Care Marketing, Sales and New Product Planning at Warner Chilcott and Senior Director of Marketing at Parke- Davis (now Pfizer).

Mayne Pharma's Chair Mr Frank Condella said, "We are delighted to welcome Katie to the Board of Mayne Pharma. Katie has a distinguished track record of success and played a key role in the launch of several leading US pharmaceutical brands including LIPITOR®, CELEXA® and LOESTRIN® 24. She has deep experience in launch planning, sales and marketing, product reimbursement, strategy, business development and clinical R&D. Her experience spans multiple therapeutic areas including women's health and dermatology."

Dr. MacFarlane is a Director of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a member of the Purdue University School of Pharmacy Dean's Advisory Council and a Founding Member and Advisor to IPhO. She also serves on the Board of Directors for INMED Partnerships for Children, an NGO. She has a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy from Purdue University and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship with Rutgers University and Hoffmann- LaRoche.

Ms Dolan has served as a Director of Mayne Pharma since September 2016 and is currently a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Mayne Pharma's Chair Mr Frank Condella said, "The Board wishes to thank Nancy for her significant contribution and service to Mayne Pharma during her tenure. Her extensive knowledge and experience in finance, risk and corporate governance has been a valuable asset to the Board and the Company."

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury (VP Investor Relations & Communications) +61 419 548 434, lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Chair

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel and generic pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide.

Mayne Pharma has a 40-year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems. These technologies have been successfully commercialised in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world.

Mayne Pharma has two facilities based in Salisbury, Australia and Greenville, NC, US with expertise in the formulation of complex oral and topical dose forms including potent compounds, modified-release products and poorly soluble compounds.

LIPITOR®, CELEXA® and LOESTRIN® 24 are registered trademarks of third parties.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 22:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
