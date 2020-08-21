Mayne Pharma : 2020 Full Year Investor Presentation 0 08/21/2020 | 05:11am EDT Send by mail :

Mayne Pharma Group Limited FY20 Results Presentation 21 August 2020 Scott Richards, CEO Peter Paltoglou, Interim CFO Disclaimer The information provided is general in nature and is in summary form only. It is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the company's audited Financial Statements and market disclosures. This material is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors. Non-IFRS information Other than as indicated, the financial information contained in this document is directly extracted or calculated from the audited Financial Statements. Throughout this document some non-IFRS financial information is stated, excluding certain specified income and expenses. Results excluding such items are considered by the Directors to provide a meaningful basis for comparison from period to period.

non-IFRS financial information is stated, excluding certain specified income and expenses. Results excluding such items are considered by the Directors to provide a meaningful basis for comparison from period to period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - a non-IFRS term - is considered by Directors to be a meaningful measure of the operating earnings and performance of the Group and this information may be useful for investors.

non-IFRS term - is considered by Directors to be a meaningful measure of the operating earnings and performance of the Group and this information may be useful for investors. The non-IFRS financial information has not been audited by the Group's auditors. Forward looking statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to the Company. These forward looking statements use words such as 'potential', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan' and 'may', and other words of similar meaning. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement by any person (including the Company). Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. Subject to the Company's continuous disclosure obligations at law and under the listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. The factors that may affect the Company's future performance include, among others: changes in economic conditions, changes in the legal and regulatory regimes in which the Company operates, litigation or government investigations, decisions by regulatory authorities, changes in behaviour of major customers, suppliers and competitors, interruptions to manufacturing or distribution, the success of research and development activities and research collaborations and the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property. Other A glossary of industry terminology is contained in the Mayne Pharma Annual Report which can be accessed at maynepharma.com/investor- relations/results-reports and product descriptions are detailed at maynepharma.com/us-products and maynepharma.com/australian- products .

and product descriptions are detailed at and . BALCOLTRA®, CORDRAN®, LOCOID®, LO LOESTRIN®, MONUROL®, NEXTSTELLIS™, NUVARING®, SLYND®, TAYTULLA®, TRIANEX®, UROREC® and XULANE® are registered trademarks of third parties. 2 Executive summary Reported revenue of A$457m, reported EBITDA of A$80m and underlying EBITDA of A$95m Financial results Operational highlights Second half underlying results in line with first half and reported EBITDA up 32% on 1HFY20

Reported net loss after tax of A$(93)m impacted by non-cash intangible asset impairment

non-cash intangible asset impairment Operating cash flow of A$100m with cash conversion exceeding underlying EBITDA

Significant opex reduction of A$16m to optimise global infrastructure and $15m reduction in product development spend

Net debt reduced by A$32m to A$248m 1 with bank leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) 2.5x (versus covenant 3.5x)

with bank leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) 2.5x (versus covenant 3.5x) Licensed novel oral contraceptive NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) in the US and Australia and submitted NDA with the FDA 2

Submitted generic NUVARING® complete response letter to the FDA

Launched four generic products and filed three generic products with the FDA including a potential first-to-market women's health product with addressable market of US$160m 3

first-to-market women's health product with addressable market of US$160m Generic Products performance stabilised in 2HFY20 with gross profit up 10% on 1HFY20

Metrics Contract Services delivered solid revenue growth with sales up 15% benefiting from favourable market dynamics and new commercial manufacturing revenues

Restructured Specialty Brands right sizing dermatology cost base 1. Excludes lease liabilities 2. NEXTSTELLIS™ trade name conditionally accepted by the FDA 3 3. IQVIA MAT Sales, June 2020 Key financials1 A$million FY20 FY19 Change Reported revenue 457.0 525.2 (13%) Reported gross profit2 211.5 290.9 (27%) Reported EBITDA 80.3 111.6 (28%) Reported net profit / (loss) (92.8) (279.1) nm Underlying EBITDA3 95.3 130.9 (27%) Cash flow from operations 99.8 106.6 (6%) Cash conversion4 105% 81% 2HFY20 1HFY20 Change 229.8 227.2 1% 105.1 106.4 (1%) 45.7 34.6 32% (75.3) (17.5) nm 47.9 47.4 1% 53.6 46.2 16% 112% 97% EBITDA benefits from new leasing standard AASB16 by A$4m in FY20 with A$(0.5)m impact at bottom line

FX benefit of A$6m in EBITDA with average AUD:USD rate of 0.6712 in FY20 v 0.7153 in FY19

>100% operating cash flow conversion to EBITDA Attributable to members with exception of cash flow which is consolidated. Gross profit calculation includes A$14.0m depreciation in cost of sales 3. Adjustments to underlying EBITDA outlined on page 5 4 4. Cash flow from operations to Underlying EBITDA Adjustments to earnings1 - FY20 EBITDA adjustments PBIT A$million Non cash 2HFY20 1HFY20 FY20 FY20 Comments Reported 45.7 34.6 80.3 (102.8) Gross to net adjustments Yes 5.3 9.3 14.6 14.6 Abnormal level of gross to net charges (eg. returns and govt rebates) relating to a change in accounting methodology and estimates Inventory adjustments Yes 3.2 1.7 4.9 4.9 Relate largely to stock writedowns on discontinued product Impairments Yes - - - 99.0 Relate largely to generic intangibles following a detailed review of current and projected market dynamics Earnout revaluation Yes (12.3) (6.4) (18.7) (18.7) Non-cash credit arising from a decrease in the fair value of earn-out liabilities Business turnaround and No 3.3 5.3 8.6 8.6 One-off consulting and severance costs to lower the cost base with annualised savings of restructuring US$14m Drug pricing investigations No 2.0 1.2 3.2 3.2 Legal costs associated with drug pricing litigation E4/DRSP No - 0.3 0.3 0.3 Transaction costs Inhibitor Therapeutics Part 0.8 1.4 2.2 2.7 Mayne Pharma's share of Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (INTI) losses plus the fair (formerly HPPI Inc) value loss on restatement of INTI warrants Total adjustments 2.2 12.8 15.0 114.6 Underlying 47.9 47.4 95.3 11.7 1. Attributable to members 5 Continued portfolio rebalancing to more sustainable therapeutic areas and segments Reported revenue by type (A$m) Reported gross profit by type (A$m) 100% 90% 80% 45% 70% 60% 50% 38% 100% 90% 80% 42% 70% 60% 50% 25% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 55%62%62% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 58% 75% 62% FY19 Specialty products1 Rest of world FY20 Contract services Retail Gx FY19 Specialty products1 Rest of world FY20 Contract services Retail Gx 1. Specialty products includes dermatology, women's health and infectious disease products (brand and generic) 6 COVID-19 impact Business continuity Pharmaceutical manufacturing considered an essential service

Manufacturing sites fully operational

Greenville commercial dose volumes at record levels up 57% in FY20 versus pcp US customer service DIFOT 1 97% in FY20

Remote working where possible and virtual engagement with customers, healthcare providers and suppliers Specialty brands Limited in-person interactions with healthcare providers and less patient visits impacted new prescriptions

in-person interactions with healthcare providers and less patient visits impacted new prescriptions ~15% reduction in dermatology prescriptions through peak of COVID-19 lockdown due to office closures 2 TOLSURA® impacted as infectious disease / respiratory physicians are directly involved in managing COVID-19 patients Sales team utilising virtual engagement tools with prescribers where appropriate or

necessary 1. Delivery in full on time 7 2. IQVIA topical dermatological prescriptions, April 2020 v pcp FY21 key goals and anticipated milestones Commercialisation of novel oral contraceptive NEXTSTELLIS™ Expand dermatology and women's health portfolio and advance key pipeline products Maximise SUBA® - itraconazole franchise Accelerate contract services platform globally Optimisation of cost base FDA approval and successful launch of NEXTSTELLIS™ in the US

TGA filing of NEXTSTELLIS™ in Australia

Recruit new women's health sales team in the US

Successful launch of products pending at FDA (eg. gNUVARING®)

Launch up to five additional women's health OCs sourced from Novast

Continue to expand portfolio through business development activities

Commence phase III trial using SUBA®-itraconazole in BCCNS patients and complete enrolment for phase II trial with trifarotene in lamellar ichthyosis patients

SUBA®-itraconazole in BCCNS patients and complete enrolment for phase II trial with trifarotene in lamellar ichthyosis patients Accelerate TOLSURA® sales in FY21

Broaden potential for therapeutic use through further clinical programs

Invest in new capabilities and people to accelerate growth (ie. Expansion of production space in Greenville and addition of new equipment)

Expansion of commercial manufacturing client base in Greenville and contract development client base in Salisbury

Improve cost base of contraceptive portfolio through new supply agreements

Improve overhead recovery benefits in manufacturing plants

Continued management of R&D and SG&A expenses 8 NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) a novel oral contraceptive Estetrol (E4) - unique, native estrogen with selective action in tissues (NEST)

Potential to be the first new estrogen introduced in the US for contraceptive use in ~50 years Potential to have a lower adverse impact on the environment

Drospirenone (DRSP) - progestin used in 9% of oral contraceptives today and known to have anti-androgenic properties 1

anti-androgenic properties E4/DRSP oral contraceptive now filed in US, Europe and Canada

Licensed by Mayne Pharma in the US and Australia Drospirenone (DRSP) / Estetrol (E4) US$4b addressable market Peak net sales potential to exceed US$200m per annum 1. IQVIA MAT TRx, June 2020 9 US combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) market CHC market CHC weekly prescriptions - select products (TRx) 7% Combined oral 24% contraceptive Vaginal ring US$4.0b 69% Patch MAT sales of key CHC products US$960m US$890m US$310m US$160m US$40m US$30m NUVARING LO LOESTRIN XULANE TAYTULLA BALCOLTRA SLYND FE Brand Generic Source: IQVIA, TRx and Sales, June 2020 80,000 70,000 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 -19 -19 -19 -19 -19 -19 -20 -20 -20 -20 -20 -20 Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun BALCOLTRA LO LOESTRIN FE SLYND TAYTULLA XULANE NUVARING GX & BX 10 NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) clinical trial results Phase 3 trials in over 3,600 women demonstrated contraceptive efficacy and safety

Included women with BMI 30-35 kg/m 2

There was a neutral impact on lipids and glucose in these trials 1

The women in these trials demonstrated good menstrual cycle control

A Phase 2 trial showed a lower effect than another DRSP containing oral contraceptives on certain markers of coagulation 1,2 NEXTSTELLIS™ is under regulatory review by the FDA 1. Clinical implications of these are to be determined.11 2. Creinin, M et al: Obstetrics & Gynecology, May 2019, Vol 133 No 5 (Supplement) Regulatory Medical / Commercial NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) oral contraceptive update NDA accepted for filing with potential approval and launch 2QCY21

TGA filing CY20 with potential approval 2HCY21

NEXTSTELLIS™ brand name received conditional acceptance from FDA

Medical Science Liaison team in place for scientific exchange with healthcare professionals

US launch to be supported by new women's health sales force (~80 in field professionals), medical affairs, marketing and administration support

District manager and sales team recruitment in quarter prior to launch Focus on 14,000 high-prescribing OBGYNs

Consumer marketing campaign being developed 12 Expanding dermatology and women's health portfolio and advance key pipeline products ● Launched gCORDRAN®, gLOCOID® and gTRIANEX® in FY20 ● Licensed topical acne product which is pending at the FDA targeting addressable market of US$40m1 Dermatology ● Two high impact rare disease skin programs in development - SUBA-itraconazole to treat BCCNS / Gorlin's Syndrome going into phase III in FY21 - Trifarotene to treat lamellar ichthyosis currently in phase II ● Licensed novel oral contraceptive, NEXTSTELLIS™ to launch in US and Australia and submitted NDA with the FDA ● Filed complete response letter for gNUVARING® with FDA Women's health ● Filed potential first-to-market contraceptive product with FDA targeting addressable market of US$160m1 ● Entered into long-term supply agreement with Novast Laboratories for 13 oral contraceptive products, including 5 products not previously marketed by the Company targeting addressable markets of US$500m1 Continue to assess business development opportunities to expand portfolio in complementary indications with favourable market access dynamics 1. IQVIA MAT Sales, June 2020 13 Dermatology and women's health pipeline market potential Product Indication Mkt size Bx / Gx Phase II Phase III Filed Approved (US$m)1 Dermatology SUBA®-itraconazole BCCNS 300 Bx Trifarotene Lamellar 200 Bx ichthyosis Gx topical Acne 40 Gx Women's health NEXTSTELLIS™ - US Contraception 4,000 Bx NEXTSTELLIS™ - AU Contraception 50 Bx gNUVARING® Contraception 960 Gx Gx oral solid Contraception 160 Gx 5x generic OCs (Novast) Contraception 500 Gx ~US$6b near to mid term addressable market potential in dermatology and women's health 1. Total addressable market based on IQVIA sales data as at Jun 2020 for generic products and target patient population, pricing and current healthcare costs to treat patient 14 population used to determine brand products Trifarotene - a retinoid for lamellar ichthyosis Lamellar ichthyosis is a rare dermatological disorder with high unmet medical need

Begins at birth and causes severe skin scaling

Trifarotene, a retinoic acid receptor-y (RARy) agonist, is being studied for this indication

receptor-y (RARy) agonist, is being studied for this indication Granted Orphan Drug Designation in US / EU

7 years exclusivity in the US; 10 years in Europe from approval

Global phase II study in approximately 120 patients with lamellar ichthyosis has commenced

Randomised, multi-center,double-blind, placebo controlled study 26 patients now on study Top line results expected end FY21

Global market potential US$200m 1 1. Total addressable market based on target patient population, pricing and current healthcare costs to treat patient population 15 Maximise SUBA®-itraconazole franchise Anti-fungal (TOLSURA®) ● TOLSURA® experienced solid growth across FY20 until the 4QFY20 / COVID-19 pandemic ● Endemic mycoses study interim results to be presented at IDWeek in October 2020 New studies as treatment for coccidioidomycosis infections and as prophylaxis in lung transplant patients to start in 1HFY21 TOLSURA units COVID 404 351 345 144 74 75 3QFY19 4QFY19 1QFY20 2QFY20 3QFY20 4QFY20 Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS or Gorlin Syndrome) Oncology Phase IIb trial in 38 BCCNS patients with SUBA®-itraconazole showed positive effects

SUBA®-itraconazole showed positive effects Mayne Pharma expected to commence a phase III trial in BCCNS patients in FY21 following end of phase II meeting with the FDA

Itraconazole has notable anti-cancer effects through inhibition of the Hedgehog signalling pathway

anti-cancer effects through inhibition of the Hedgehog signalling pathway A number of exploratory clinical studies have been completed or under recruitment by third parties using itraconazole in BCC, lung, prostate and ovarian cancer patients SUBA-itraconazole continues to show broader therapeutic utility 16 Accelerate contract service platform globally Key facts 170+ analytical chemists and formulators

100+ active clients

Support 14 of the top 20 global pharma companies 1

>40 years of history in contract services in Australia and >25 years in the US

Expertise in oral solid and topical dose forms including high potent compounds Contract services historical sales (A$m) 120.0 100.0 80.0 60.0 40.0 20.0 - FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 US Australia Contract services and manufacturing represented 21% of FY20 group revenue or ~A$100m

Strong track record of growth over time driven by expansion of facilities and new head count

Appointed head of contract services in Australia to drive new business Expansion of US team in FY20 to support committed pipeline

Expansionary capex investments in FY21 of ~A$15m to enhance capacity offering and support planned commercial manufacturing growth in the US and Australia 1. FiercePharma top 20 pharma companies by 2019 revenue 17 Optimisation of cost base FY20 achievements Future Reduced global workforce by approximately 10% across FY20

Discontinued unprofitable generic SKUs

Opex reduced by A$16m in FY20 versus pcp

Streamlined generic R&D and reduced gross spend by A$15m in FY20 versus pcp

Expected dermatology opex savings of US$7m in FY21 to improve profitability

NEXTSTELLIS™ launch costs in FY21 estimated to be US$20m with

US$3m in 1HFY21 covering build out of sales force, medical education and marketing activities based on April 2021 PDUFA date

US$3m in 1HFY21 covering build out of sales force, medical education and marketing activities based on April 2021 PDUFA date Operating expenses expected to be ~25% of peak net sales

Cost savings in future periods are expected to be largely in COGS eg. API savings, overhead recovery benefits from product transfers in house and cost savings from transfers to new contract manufacturers 18 FY20 segment and financial information Generic Products Division (GPD) In USD terms, GPD reported revenue was US$169.8m, down 26% on pcp impacted by competition on key products - liothyronine, dofetilide and butalbital

FY20 also impacted by abnormal gross-to-net charges of A$15m and stock writedowns largely relating to discontinued stock of A$5m that are not expected to repeat in FY21

gross-to-net charges of A$15m and stock writedowns largely relating to discontinued stock of A$5m that are not expected to repeat in FY21 Adjusted gross margin excluding abnormal items would have been 43%

More diverse portfolio with largest product liothyronine representing 11% of revenue down from 19% in the pcp

2HFY20 reported gross profit up 10% on 1HFY20 benefiting from product transfers into Greenville and Salisbury and reduced stock obsolescence A$million FY20 FY19 Change FY20 v FY19 Reported revenue 253.0 320.8 (21%) Gross Profit 95.7 164.5 (42%) Gross Profit % 38% 51% GPD reported performance by half (US$m) 100 45% 80 40% 60 35% 40 20 30% 0 25% 1HFY20 2HFY20 Revenue (LHS) GM% (RHS) 20 Specialty Brands Division (SBD) In USD terms, SBD revenue was US$52.9m, down 19% on FY19

DORYX®, FABIOR® and SORILUX® sales were down on pcp impacted by COVID-19, tightened managed care and new competitor launches

COVID-19, tightened managed care and new competitor launches TRx volumes down ~15% and NRx volumes down ~30% during peak of COVID-19 lockdown 1

LEXETTE® and TOLSURA® contributed to growth year on year

Restructured dermatology sales team which is expected to deliver US$12m of annualised savings with US$5m achieved in FY20 1. IQVIA new and total prescriptions in April/May 2020 versus pcp A$million FY20 FY19 Change FY20 v FY19 Reported revenue 78.8 91.6 (14%) Gross Profit 65.4 79.8 (18%) Gross Profit % 83% 87% IQVIA weekly prescriptions (TRx) WHO declares 4,500 COVID-19 4,000 pandemic 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 - Jul-19 Sep-19 Nov-19 Jan-20 Mar-20 May-20 Jul-20 DORYX FABIOR SORILUX LEXETTE 21 Metrics Contract Services (MCS) ● In USD terms, MCS revenue was US$55.6m, up 8% on pcp benefiting from new development programs and manufacturing revenues ● Quotes US$ won increased 8% in FY20 versus FY19 ● MCS has 5 commercial manufacturing clients up from 1 at the end of FY18 ● Commercial manufacturing represents 8% of MCS revenue and grew 50% on pcp ● MCS has executed global supply A$million FY20 FY19 Change FY20 v FY19 Reported revenue 82.8 72.2 15% Gross Profit 39.4 35.5 11% Gross Profit % 48% 49% MCS FY20 revenue by type (US$m) 8% Analytical services agreements with two top 10 pharma 37% US$55.6m 55% Formulation development companies ● Over time, MCS expects to transition more of its development clients into full service clients utilising services from formulation development and analytical services through to commercial manufacturing Commercial manufacturing 22 Mayne Pharma International (MPI) MPI performance was significantly stronger in the 2HFY20 with sales up 20% on 1HFY20 benefiting from positive impacts of COVID-19

COVID-19 In Australia, specialty products UROREC® and MONUROL® contributed to growth year on year

UROREC (silodosin) capsules was added to the Australian Government Veteran's reimbursement program (RPBS)

Contract services revenue increased 11% on pcp and benefited from additional formulation development projects and increased manufacturing revenues

Appointed head of contract services in Australia to drive new business 6 active contract service projects up from 2 in the pcp

A$million FY20 FY19 Change FY20 v FY19 Reported revenue 42.4 40.7 4% Gross Profit 11.0 11.0 0% Gross Profit % 26% 27% MPI sales by type (A$m) 23.1 19.3 1H202H20 International products Australian products Contract services & manufacturing 23 Significant reduction in R&D and operating expenses R&D spend1 A$million FY20 FY19 Change FY20 v FY19 R&D expensed 24.8 28.5 (13%) R&D capitalised 11.0 21.8 (50%) Total R&D 35.8 50.3 (29%) R&D capitalisation rate 31% 43% R&D as % revenue 8% 10% Operating expenses1 A$million FY20 FY19 Change FY20 v FY19 Marketing & distn 74.2 82.0 (10%) All other admin2 54.8 63.3 (13%) Total opex expenses 129.0 145.3 (11%) Generic R&D spend reduced by ~50% yoy

>75% of R&D spend directed to key therapeutic areas of dermatology, women's health and infectious disease

Opex expenses benefited from the restructure to further right size organisation and optimise global infrastructure

AASB16 has not materially impacted opex expense as operating lease cost of A$4.4m now treated as depreciation in the same expense line 1. 100% consolidated. Depreciation included in R&D expense (A$3.0m), marketing & distribution (A$1.8m) and all other admin (A$2.7m) 24 2. Refer to 'All other administration and other expenses' in note 4 of the Financial Statements. Excludes non-cash items and adjustments to underlying earnings Reported to underlying earnings attributable to members A$million Reported Earn-out Business Impairment Drug pricing INTI Gross-to-net Inventory E4/DRSP Underlying turnaround & FY20 reassessment investigations adjustment adjustments FY20 Restructuring Revenue 457.0 14.6 471.6 Gross profit 211.5 14.6 4.9 231.0 Gross profit % 46% 49% EBITDA 80.3 (18.7) 8.6 3.2 2.2 14.6 4.9 0.3 95.3 Depreciation / (84.1) 0.5 (83.6) Amortisation Impairments (99.0) 99.0 - PBIT (102.8) (18.7) 8.6 99.0 3.2 2.7 14.6 4.9 0.3 11.7 25 Consolidated balance sheet position Pre AASB16 As at As at As at A$million 30 Jun 20 30 Jun 20 30 Jun 19 Cash 137.8 137.8 89.0 Inventory 94.0 94.0 100.3 Receivables 195.9 195.8 256.6 PP&E 226.4 226.4 236.0 Intangibles & goodwill 962.3 962.3 797.6 Right of use assets 11.9 - - Other assets 197.0 197.0 156.2 Total assets 1,825.2 1,813.3 1,635.7 Payables 106.9 106.9 129.9 Borrowings 398.0 385.6 369.4 Other financial liabilities 233.0 233.0 73.9 Other liabilities 45.0 45.0 49.0 Equity 1,042.3 1,042.8 1,013.5 Equity (attributable to 1,037.5 1,038.0 1,007.2 members) AUD:USD FX rate 0.6877 0.6877 0.7022 Net debt 260.2 247.9 280.4 Growth in intangibles and financial liabilities reflects inclusion of

NEXTSTELLIS™

NEXTSTELLIS™ Unwind of the discount on the NEXTSTELLIS™ earnout liabilities which appears in finance expense is estimated to be US$11m in FY21

Increase in borrowings due to new leasing standard AASB16 and FX

Reduced balance sheet gearing with net debt down A$32.5m excluding lease liabilities 26 Consolidated cash flow - EBITDA to cash reconciliation Full Year ending A$million 30 Jun 20 30 Jun 19 Reported EBITDA attributable to members1 80.3 111.6 Minority share of INTI EBITDA (1.4) (2.6) Consolidated EBITDA (100% INTI) 78.9 109.0 Share based payments (non cash) 7.0 9.0 INTI warrants fair value (non cash) 0.6 8.2 Movement in earn-outs (non cash) (18.7) 5.5 Provisions (non cash) (2.9) (7.3) Other (0.7) 3.8 Operating Cash flow Before WC, interest and tax 64.2 128.2 WC movements 50.2 (29.1) Net tax (paid) / received (1.8) 21.0 Net interest paid (12.8) (13.5) Net operating cash flow 99.8 106.6 Capitalised R&D (11.0) (21.8) Acquisitions (27.1) (48.7) Capex (9.0) (11.9) Earn-out & deferred settlement payments (8.8) (9.3) Free cash flow 43.9 14.9 Net proceeds borrowings & shares 4.5 (15.5) Net cash flow 48.4 (0.6) Cash flow working capital movements based on average AUD/USD exchange rate for the period whereas the June balance sheet balances based on closing rates 1. Reported EBITDA in Director's Report is attributable to members. Cash flow in the Financial Statements is on a consolidated basis and includes 100% of INTI 27 Capital structure Company has A$138m of cash and A$200m of undrawn debt

Dual currency debt facility

US$150m, 3 year bullet facility, matures December 2021 US$200m, 5 year revolving facility, matures December 2023 US$50m, 364 days receivables financing facility (non- recourse facility), matures December 2020 US$20m, 2 year working capital facility, matures November 2021 A$10m, 2 year working capital facility, matures November 2021

Key bank covenants have significant headroom: Financial metrics As at As at 30 Jun 20 30 Jun 19 Leverage ratio: 2.5x 2.0x Net financial debt1 / EBITDA Covenant <3.5x Interest cover ratio: 6.5x 8.4x EBITDA / interest Covenant >3x Shareholders funds A$1.0b A$1.0b Covenant > A$700m Net debt A$million As at As at Change 30 Jun 20 30 Jun 19 Syndicated facility 344.4 332.7 11.7 Receivables financing 41.2 36.6 4.6 Lease liabilities 12.4 0.0 12.4 Borrowings 398.0 369.4 28.6 Cash 137.8 89.0 48.8 Net debt (excl. lease 247.9 280.4 (32.5) liabilities) 1. Leverage ratio excludes any drawn funds under receivables financing facility and lease liabilities 28 Attachments Original document

