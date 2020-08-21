Mayne Pharma : 2020 Full Year Investor Presentation
08/21/2020 | 05:11am EDT
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
FY20 Results Presentation
21 August 2020
Scott Richards, CEO
Peter Paltoglou, Interim CFO
Executive summary
Reported revenue of A$457m, reported EBITDA of A$80m and underlying EBITDA of A$95m
Financial results
Operational highlights
Second half underlying results in line with first half and reported EBITDA up 32% on 1HFY20
Reported net loss after tax of A$(93)m impacted by non-cash intangible asset impairment
Operating cash flow of A$100m with cash conversion exceeding underlying EBITDA
Significant opex reduction of A$16m to optimise global infrastructure and $15m reduction in product development spend
Net debt reduced by A$32m to A$248m1 with bank leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) 2.5x (versus covenant 3.5x)
Licensed novel oral contraceptive NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) in the US and Australia and submitted NDA with the FDA2
Submitted generic NUVARING® complete response letter to the FDA
Launched four generic products and filed three generic products with the FDA including a potential first-to-market women's health product with addressable market of US$160m3
Generic Products performance stabilised in 2HFY20 with gross profit up 10% on 1HFY20
Metrics Contract Services delivered solid revenue growth with sales up 15% benefiting from favourable market dynamics and new commercial manufacturing revenues
Restructured Specialty Brands right sizing dermatology cost base
Excludes lease liabilities
NEXTSTELLIS™ trade name conditionally accepted by the FDA
IQVIA MAT Sales, June 2020
Key financials1
A$million
FY20
FY19
Change
Reported revenue
457.0
525.2
(13%)
Reported gross profit2
211.5
290.9
(27%)
Reported EBITDA
80.3
111.6
(28%)
Reported net profit / (loss)
(92.8)
(279.1)
nm
Underlying EBITDA3
95.3
130.9
(27%)
Cash flow from operations
99.8
106.6
(6%)
Cash conversion4
105%
81%
2HFY20
1HFY20
Change
229.8
227.2
1%
105.1
106.4
(1%)
45.7
34.6
32%
(75.3)
(17.5)
nm
47.9
47.4
1%
53.6
46.2
16%
112%
97%
EBITDA benefits from new leasing standard AASB16 by A$4m in FY20 with A$(0.5)m impact at bottom line
FX benefit of A$6m in EBITDA with average AUD:USD rate of 0.6712 in FY20 v 0.7153 in FY19
>100% operating cash flow conversion to EBITDA
Attributable to members with exception of cash flow which is consolidated.
Gross profit calculation includes A$14.0m depreciation in cost of sales
Adjustments to underlying EBITDA outlined on page 5
Cash flow from operations to Underlying EBITDA
Adjustments to earnings1 - FY20
EBITDA adjustments
PBIT
A$million
Non cash
2HFY20
1HFY20
FY20
FY20
Comments
Reported
45.7
34.6
80.3
(102.8)
Gross to net adjustments
Yes
5.3
9.3
14.6
14.6
Abnormal level of gross to net charges (eg.
returns and govt rebates) relating to a change in
accounting methodology and estimates
Inventory adjustments
Yes
3.2
1.7
4.9
4.9
Relate largely to stock writedowns on
discontinued product
Impairments
Yes
-
-
-
99.0
Relate largely to generic intangibles following a
detailed review of current and projected market
dynamics
Earnout revaluation
Yes
(12.3)
(6.4)
(18.7)
(18.7)
Non-cash credit arising from a decrease in the
fair value of earn-out liabilities
Business turnaround and
No
3.3
5.3
8.6
8.6
One-off consulting and severance costs to lower
the cost base with annualised savings of
restructuring
US$14m
Drug pricing investigations
No
2.0
1.2
3.2
3.2
Legal costs associated with drug pricing litigation
E4/DRSP
No
-
0.3
0.3
0.3
Transaction costs
Inhibitor Therapeutics
Part
0.8
1.4
2.2
2.7
Mayne Pharma's share of Inhibitor
Therapeutics, Inc. (INTI) losses plus the fair
(formerly HPPI Inc)
value loss on restatement of INTI warrants
Total adjustments
2.2
12.8
15.0
114.6
Underlying
47.9
47.4
95.3
11.7
Attributable to members
5
Continued portfolio rebalancing to more sustainable therapeutic areas and segments
Reported revenue by type (A$m)
Reported gross profit by type (A$m)
100%
90%
80% 45%
70%
60%
50%
38%
100%
90%
80% 42%
70%
60%
50%
25%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
55%62%62%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
58%
75%
62%
FY19
Specialty products1
Rest of world
FY20
Contract services
Retail Gx
FY19
Specialty products1
Rest of world
FY20
Contract services
Retail Gx
Specialty products includes dermatology, women's health and infectious disease products (brand and generic)
6
COVID-19 impact
Business continuity
Pharmaceutical manufacturing considered an essential service
Manufacturing sites fully operational
Greenville commercial dose volumes at record levels up 57% in FY20 versus pcp
US customer service DIFOT1 97% in FY20
Remote working where possible and virtual engagement with customers, healthcare providers and suppliers
Specialty brands
Limited in-person interactions with healthcare providers and less patient visits impacted new prescriptions
~15% reduction in dermatology prescriptions through peak of COVID-19 lockdown due to office closures2
TOLSURA® impacted as infectious disease / respiratory physicians are directly involved in managing COVID-19 patients
Sales team utilising virtual engagement tools with prescribers where appropriate or
necessary
1.
Delivery in full on time
2.
IQVIA topical dermatological prescriptions, April 2020 v pcp
FY21 key goals and anticipated milestones
Commercialisation of novel oral contraceptive
NEXTSTELLIS™
Expand dermatology and women's health portfolio and advance key pipeline products
Maximise SUBA® - itraconazole franchise
Accelerate contract services platform globally
Optimisation of cost base
FDA approval and successful launch of NEXTSTELLIS™ in the US
TGA filing of NEXTSTELLIS™ in Australia
Recruit new women's health sales team in the US
Successful launch of products pending at FDA (eg. gNUVARING®)
Launch up to five additional women's health OCs sourced from Novast
Continue to expand portfolio through business development activities
Commence phase III trial using SUBA®-itraconazole in BCCNS patients and complete enrolment for phase II trial with trifarotene in lamellar ichthyosis patients
Accelerate TOLSURA® sales in FY21
Broaden potential for therapeutic use through further clinical programs
Invest in new capabilities and people to accelerate growth (ie. Expansion of production space in Greenville and addition of new equipment)
Expansion of commercial manufacturing client base in Greenville and contract development client base in Salisbury
Improve cost base of contraceptive portfolio through new supply agreements
Improve overhead recovery benefits in manufacturing plants
Continued management of R&D and SG&A expenses
NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) a novel oral contraceptive
Estetrol (E4) - unique, native estrogen with selective action in tissues (NEST)
Potential to be the first new estrogen introduced in the US for contraceptive use in ~50 years
Potential to have a lower adverse impact on the environment
Drospirenone (DRSP) - progestin used in 9% of oral contraceptives today and known to have anti-androgenic properties1
E4/DRSP oral contraceptive now filed in US, Europe and Canada
Licensed by Mayne Pharma in the US and Australia
Drospirenone (DRSP) /
Estetrol (E4)
US$4b addressable market
Peak net sales potential to exceed US$200m per annum
IQVIA MAT TRx, June 2020
9
US combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) market
CHC market
CHC weekly prescriptions - select products (TRx)
7%
Combined oral
24%
contraceptive
Vaginal ring
US$4.0b
69%
Patch
MAT sales of key CHC products
US$960m US$890m
US$310m
US$160m
US$40m
US$30m
NUVARING LO LOESTRIN XULANE
TAYTULLA BALCOLTRA
SLYND
FE
Brand
Generic
Source: IQVIA, TRx and Sales, June 2020
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
-19
-19
-19
-19
-19
-19
-20
-20
-20
-20
-20
-20
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
BALCOLTRA
LO LOESTRIN FE
SLYND
TAYTULLA
XULANE
NUVARING GX & BX
10
NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) clinical trial results
Phase 3 trials in over 3,600 women demonstrated contraceptive efficacy and safety
Included women with BMI 30-35 kg/m2
There was a neutral impact on lipids and glucose in these trials1
The women in these trials demonstrated good menstrual cycle control
A Phase 2 trial showed a lower effect than another DRSP containing oral contraceptives on certain markers of coagulation1,2
NEXTSTELLIS™ is under regulatory review by the FDA
Clinical implications of these are to be determined.
Creinin, M et al: Obstetrics & Gynecology, May 2019, Vol 133 No 5 (Supplement)
Regulatory
Medical / Commercial
NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) oral contraceptive update
NDA accepted for filing with potential approval and launch 2QCY21
TGA filing CY20 with potential approval 2HCY21
NEXTSTELLIS™ brand name received conditional acceptance from FDA
Medical Science Liaison team in place for scientific exchange with healthcare professionals
US launch to be supported by new women's health sales force (~80 in field professionals), medical affairs, marketing and administration support
District manager and sales team recruitment in quarter prior to launch
Focus on 14,000 high-prescribing OBGYNs
Consumer marketing campaign being developed
Expanding dermatology and women's health portfolio and advance key pipeline products
● Launched gCORDRAN®, gLOCOID® and gTRIANEX® in FY20
● Licensed topical acne product which is pending at the FDA targeting addressable market of US$40m1
Dermatology
● Two high impact rare disease skin programs in development
- SUBA-itraconazole to treat BCCNS / Gorlin's Syndrome going into phase III
in FY21
- Trifarotene to treat lamellar ichthyosis currently in phase II
● Licensed novel oral contraceptive, NEXTSTELLIS™ to launch in US and Australia
and submitted NDA with the FDA
● Filed complete response letter for gNUVARING® with FDA
Women's health
● Filed potential first-to-market contraceptive product with FDA targeting
addressable market of US$160m1
● Entered into long-term supply agreement with Novast Laboratories for 13 oral
contraceptive products, including 5 products not previously marketed by the
Company targeting addressable markets of US$500m1
Continue to assess business development opportunities to expand portfolio in complementary
indications with favourable market access dynamics
IQVIA MAT Sales, June 2020
Dermatology and women's health pipeline market potential
Product
Indication
Mkt size
Bx / Gx
Phase II
Phase III
Filed
Approved
(US$m)1
Dermatology
SUBA®-itraconazole
BCCNS
300
Bx
Trifarotene
Lamellar
200
Bx
ichthyosis
Gx topical
Acne
40
Gx
Women's health
NEXTSTELLIS™ - US
Contraception
4,000
Bx
NEXTSTELLIS™ - AU
Contraception
50
Bx
gNUVARING®
Contraception
960
Gx
Gx oral solid
Contraception
160
Gx
5x generic OCs (Novast)
Contraception
500
Gx
~US$6b near to mid term addressable market potential in dermatology and women's health
Total addressable market based on IQVIA sales data as at Jun 2020 for generic products and target patient population, pricing and current healthcare costs to treat patient population used to determine brand products
population used to determine brand products
Trifarotene - a retinoid for lamellar ichthyosis
Lamellar ichthyosis is a rare dermatological disorder with high unmet medical need
Begins at birth and causes severe skin scaling
Trifarotene, a retinoic acid receptor-y (RARy) agonist, is being studied for this indication
Granted Orphan Drug Designation in US / EU
7 years exclusivity in the US; 10 years in Europe from approval
Global phase II study in approximately 120 patients with lamellar ichthyosis has commenced
Randomised, multi-center,double-blind, placebo controlled study
26 patients now on study
Top line results expected end FY21
Global market potential US$200m1
Total addressable market based on target patient population, pricing and current healthcare costs to treat patient population
15
Maximise SUBA®-itraconazole franchise
Anti-fungal (TOLSURA®)
● TOLSURA® experienced solid growth across FY20 until the 4QFY20 / COVID-19 pandemic
● Endemic mycoses study interim results to be presented at IDWeek in October 2020
New studies as treatment for coccidioidomycosis infections and as prophylaxis in lung transplant patients to start in 1HFY21
TOLSURA units
COVID
404
351
345
144
74 75
3QFY19 4QFY19 1QFY20 2QFY20 3QFY20 4QFY20
Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS or Gorlin Syndrome)
Oncology
Phase IIb trial in 38 BCCNS patients with SUBA®-itraconazole showed positive effects
Mayne Pharma expected to commence a phase III trial in BCCNS patients in FY21 following end of phase II meeting with the FDA
Itraconazole has notable anti-cancer effects through inhibition of the Hedgehog signalling pathway
A number of exploratory clinical studies have been completed or under recruitment by third parties using itraconazole in BCC, lung, prostate and ovarian cancer patients
SUBA-itraconazole continues to show broader therapeutic utility
Accelerate contract service platform globally
Key facts
170+ analytical chemists and formulators
100+ active clients
Support 14 of the top 20 global pharma companies1
>40 years of history in contract services in Australia and >25 years in the US
Expertise in oral solid and topical dose forms including high potent compounds
Contract services historical sales (A$m)
120.0
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
-
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
US Australia
Contract services and manufacturing represented 21% of FY20 group revenue or ~A$100m
Strong track record of growth over time driven by expansion of facilities and new head count
Appointed head of contract services in Australia to drive new business
Expansion of US team in FY20 to support committed pipeline
Expansionary capex investments in FY21 of ~A$15m to enhance capacity offering and support planned commercial manufacturing growth in the US and Australia
FiercePharma top 20 pharma companies by 2019 revenue
17
Optimisation of cost base
FY20 achievements
Future
Reduced global workforce by approximately 10% across FY20
Discontinued unprofitable generic SKUs
Opex reduced by A$16m in FY20 versus pcp
Streamlined generic R&D and reduced gross spend by A$15m in FY20 versus pcp
Expected dermatology opex savings of US$7m in FY21 to improve profitability
NEXTSTELLIS™ launch costs in FY21 estimated to be US$20m with
US$3m in 1HFY21 covering build out of sales force, medical education and marketing activities based on April 2021 PDUFA date
Operating expenses expected to be ~25% of peak net sales
Cost savings in future periods are expected to be largely in COGS eg. API savings, overhead recovery benefits from product transfers in house and cost savings from transfers to new contract manufacturers
FY20 segment and financial information
Generic Products Division (GPD)
In USD terms, GPD reported revenue was US$169.8m, down 26% on pcp impacted by competition on key products - liothyronine, dofetilide and butalbital
FY20 also impacted by abnormal gross-to-net charges of A$15m and stock writedowns largely relating to discontinued stock of A$5m that are not expected to repeat in FY21
Adjusted gross margin excluding abnormal items would have been 43%
More diverse portfolio with largest product liothyronine representing 11% of revenue down from 19% in the pcp
2HFY20 reported gross profit up 10% on 1HFY20 benefiting from product transfers into Greenville and Salisbury and reduced stock obsolescence
A$million
FY20
FY19
Change
FY20 v FY19
Reported revenue
253.0
320.8
(21%)
Gross Profit
95.7
164.5
(42%)
Gross Profit %
38%
51%
GPD reported performance by half (US$m)
100
45%
80
40%
60
35%
40
20
30%
0
25%
1HFY20
2HFY20
Revenue (LHS)
GM% (RHS)
Specialty Brands Division (SBD)
In USD terms, SBD revenue was US$52.9m, down 19% on FY19
DORYX®, FABIOR® and SORILUX® sales were down on pcp impacted by COVID-19, tightened managed care and new competitor launches
TRx volumes down ~15% and NRx volumes down ~30% during peak of COVID-19 lockdown1
LEXETTE® and TOLSURA® contributed to growth year on year
Restructured dermatology sales team which is expected to deliver US$12m of annualised savings with US$5m achieved in FY20
IQVIA new and total prescriptions in April/May 2020 versus pcp
A$million
FY20
FY19
Change
FY20 v FY19
Reported revenue
78.8
91.6
(14%)
Gross Profit
65.4
79.8
(18%)
Gross Profit %
83%
87%
IQVIA weekly prescriptions (TRx)
WHO declares
4,500
COVID-19
4,000
pandemic
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
-
Jul-19
Sep-19
Nov-19
Jan-20
Mar-20
May-20
Jul-20
DORYX
FABIOR
SORILUX
LEXETTE
Metrics Contract Services (MCS)
● In USD terms, MCS revenue was US$55.6m,
up 8% on pcp benefiting from new
development programs and manufacturing
revenues
● Quotes US$ won increased 8% in FY20
versus FY19
● MCS has 5 commercial manufacturing
clients up from 1 at the end of FY18
● Commercial manufacturing represents 8%
of MCS revenue and grew 50% on pcp
● MCS has executed global supply
A$million
FY20
FY19
Change
FY20 v FY19
Reported revenue
82.8
72.2
15%
Gross Profit
39.4
35.5
11%
Gross Profit %
48%
49%
MCS FY20 revenue by type (US$m)
8%
Analytical services
agreements with two top 10 pharma
37% US$55.6m 55%
Formulation development
companies
● Over time, MCS expects to transition more
of its development clients into full service
clients utilising services from formulation
development and analytical services
through to commercial manufacturing
Commercial manufacturing
Mayne Pharma International (MPI)
MPI performance was significantly stronger in the 2HFY20 with sales up 20% on 1HFY20 benefiting from positive impacts of COVID-19
In Australia, specialty products UROREC® and MONUROL® contributed to growth year on year
UROREC (silodosin) capsules was added to the Australian Government Veteran's reimbursement program (RPBS)
Contract services revenue increased 11% on pcp and benefited from additional formulation development projects and increased manufacturing revenues
Appointed head of contract services in Australia to drive new business
6 active contract service projects up from 2 in the pcp
A$million
FY20
FY19
Change
FY20 v FY19
Reported revenue
42.4
40.7
4%
Gross Profit
11.0
11.0
0%
Gross Profit %
26%
27%
MPI sales by type (A$m)
23.1
19.3
1H202H20 International products
Australian products
Contract services & manufacturing
23
Significant reduction in R&D and operating expenses
R&D spend1
A$million
FY20
FY19
Change
FY20 v FY19
R&D expensed
24.8
28.5
(13%)
R&D capitalised
11.0
21.8
(50%)
Total R&D
35.8
50.3
(29%)
R&D capitalisation rate
31%
43%
R&D as % revenue
8%
10%
Operating expenses1
A$million
FY20
FY19
Change
FY20 v FY19
Marketing & distn
74.2
82.0
(10%)
All other admin2
54.8
63.3
(13%)
Total opex expenses
129.0
145.3
(11%)
Generic R&D spend reduced by ~50% yoy
>75% of R&D spend directed to key therapeutic areas of dermatology, women's health and infectious disease
Opex expenses benefited from the restructure to further right size organisation and optimise global infrastructure
AASB16 has not materially impacted opex expense as operating lease cost of A$4.4m now treated as depreciation in the same expense line
100% consolidated. Depreciation included in R&D expense (A$3.0m), marketing & distribution (A$1.8m) and all other admin (A$2.7m)
Refer to 'All other administration and other expenses' in note 4 of the Financial Statements. Excludes non-cash items and adjustments to underlying earnings
Reported to underlying earnings attributable to members
A$million
Reported
Earn-out
Business
Impairment
Drug pricing
INTI
Gross-to-net
Inventory
E4/DRSP
Underlying
turnaround &
FY20
reassessment
investigations
adjustment
adjustments
FY20
Restructuring
Revenue
457.0
14.6
471.6
Gross profit
211.5
14.6
4.9
231.0
Gross profit %
46%
49%
EBITDA
80.3
(18.7)
8.6
3.2
2.2
14.6
4.9
0.3
95.3
Depreciation /
(84.1)
0.5
(83.6)
Amortisation
Impairments
(99.0)
99.0
-
PBIT
(102.8)
(18.7)
8.6
99.0
3.2
2.7
14.6
4.9
0.3
11.7
Consolidated balance sheet position
Pre AASB16
As at
As at
As at
A$million
30 Jun 20
30 Jun 20
30 Jun 19
Cash
137.8
137.8
89.0
Inventory
94.0
94.0
100.3
Receivables
195.9
195.8
256.6
PP&E
226.4
226.4
236.0
Intangibles & goodwill
962.3
962.3
797.6
Right of use assets
11.9
-
-
Other assets
197.0
197.0
156.2
Total assets
1,825.2
1,813.3
1,635.7
Payables
106.9
106.9
129.9
Borrowings
398.0
385.6
369.4
Other financial liabilities
233.0
233.0
73.9
Other liabilities
45.0
45.0
49.0
Equity
1,042.3
1,042.8
1,013.5
Equity (attributable to
1,037.5
1,038.0
1,007.2
members)
AUD:USD FX rate
0.6877
0.6877
0.7022
Net debt
260.2
247.9
280.4
Growth in intangibles and financial liabilities reflects inclusion of
NEXTSTELLIS™
Unwind of the discount on the NEXTSTELLIS™ earnout liabilities which appears in finance expense is estimated to be US$11m in FY21
Increase in borrowings due to new leasing standard AASB16 and FX
Reduced balance sheet gearing with net debt down A$32.5m excluding lease liabilities
Consolidated cash flow - EBITDA to cash reconciliation
Full Year ending
A$million
30 Jun 20
30 Jun 19
Reported EBITDA attributable to members1
80.3
111.6
Minority share of INTI EBITDA
(1.4)
(2.6)
Consolidated EBITDA (100% INTI)
78.9
109.0
Share based payments (non cash)
7.0
9.0
INTI warrants fair value (non cash)
0.6
8.2
Movement in earn-outs (non cash)
(18.7)
5.5
Provisions (non cash)
(2.9)
(7.3)
Other
(0.7)
3.8
Operating Cash flow Before WC, interest and tax
64.2
128.2
WC movements
50.2
(29.1)
Net tax (paid) / received
(1.8)
21.0
Net interest paid
(12.8)
(13.5)
Net operating cash flow
99.8
106.6
Capitalised R&D
(11.0)
(21.8)
Acquisitions
(27.1)
(48.7)
Capex
(9.0)
(11.9)
Earn-out & deferred settlement payments
(8.8)
(9.3)
Free cash flow
43.9
14.9
Net proceeds borrowings & shares
4.5
(15.5)
Net cash flow
48.4
(0.6)
Cash flow working capital movements based on average AUD/USD exchange rate for the period whereas the June balance sheet balances based on closing rates
Reported EBITDA in Director's Report is attributable to members. Cash flow in the Financial Statements is on a consolidated basis and includes 100% of INTI
Capital structure
Company has A$138m of cash and A$200m of undrawn debt
Dual currency debt facility
US$150m, 3 year bullet facility, matures December 2021
US$200m, 5 year revolving facility, matures December 2023
US$50m, 364 days receivables financing facility (non- recourse facility), matures December 2020
US$20m, 2 year working capital facility, matures November 2021
A$10m, 2 year working capital facility, matures November 2021
Key bank covenants have significant headroom:
Financial metrics
As at
As at
30 Jun 20
30 Jun 19
Leverage ratio:
2.5x
2.0x
Net financial debt1 / EBITDA
Covenant <3.5x
Interest cover ratio:
6.5x
8.4x
EBITDA / interest
Covenant >3x
Shareholders funds
A$1.0b
A$1.0b
Covenant > A$700m
Net debt
A$million
As at
As at
Change
30 Jun 20
30 Jun 19
Syndicated facility
344.4
332.7
11.7
Receivables financing
41.2
36.6
4.6
Lease liabilities
12.4
0.0
12.4
Borrowings
398.0
369.4
28.6
Cash
137.8
89.0
48.8
Net debt (excl. lease
247.9
280.4
(32.5)
liabilities)
Leverage ratio excludes any drawn funds under receivables financing facility and lease liabilities
Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:10:03 UTC