MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

(MYX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/20
0.35 AUD   +1.45%
Mayne Pharma : 2020 Full Year Investor Presentation

08/21/2020 | 05:11am EDT

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

FY20 Results Presentation

21 August 2020

Scott Richards, CEO

Peter Paltoglou, Interim CFO

Disclaimer

The information provided is general in nature and is in summary form only. It is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the company's audited Financial Statements and market disclosures. This material is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors.

Non-IFRS information

  • Other than as indicated, the financial information contained in this document is directly extracted or calculated from the audited Financial Statements. Throughout this document some non-IFRS financial information is stated, excluding certain specified income and expenses. Results excluding such items are considered by the Directors to provide a meaningful basis for comparison from period to period.
  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - a non-IFRS term - is considered by Directors to be a meaningful measure of the operating earnings and performance of the Group and this information may be useful for investors.
  • The non-IFRS financial information has not been audited by the Group's auditors.

Forward looking statements

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to the Company. These forward looking statements use words such as 'potential', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'plan' and 'may', and other words of similar meaning. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement by any person (including the Company). Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. Subject to the Company's continuous disclosure obligations at law and under the listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. The factors that may affect the Company's future performance include, among others: changes in economic conditions, changes in the legal and regulatory regimes in which the Company operates, litigation or government investigations, decisions by regulatory authorities, changes in behaviour of major customers, suppliers and competitors, interruptions to manufacturing or distribution, the success of research and development activities and research collaborations and the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property.

Other

2

Executive summary

  • Reported revenue of A$457m, reported EBITDA of A$80m and underlying EBITDA of A$95m

Financial results

Operational highlights

    • Second half underlying results in line with first half and reported EBITDA up 32% on 1HFY20
  • Reported net loss after tax of A$(93)m impacted by non-cash intangible asset impairment
  • Operating cash flow of A$100m with cash conversion exceeding underlying EBITDA
  • Significant opex reduction of A$16m to optimise global infrastructure and $15m reduction in product development spend
  • Net debt reduced by A$32m to A$248m1 with bank leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) 2.5x (versus covenant 3.5x)
  • Licensed novel oral contraceptive NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) in the US and Australia and submitted NDA with the FDA2
  • Submitted generic NUVARING® complete response letter to the FDA
  • Launched four generic products and filed three generic products with the FDA including a potential first-to-market women's health product with addressable market of US$160m3
  • Generic Products performance stabilised in 2HFY20 with gross profit up 10% on 1HFY20
  • Metrics Contract Services delivered solid revenue growth with sales up 15% benefiting from favourable market dynamics and new commercial manufacturing revenues
  • Restructured Specialty Brands right sizing dermatology cost base

1. Excludes lease liabilities

2. NEXTSTELLIS™ trade name conditionally accepted by the FDA

3

3. IQVIA MAT Sales, June 2020

Key financials1

A$million

FY20

FY19

Change

Reported revenue

457.0

525.2

(13%)

Reported gross profit2

211.5

290.9

(27%)

Reported EBITDA

80.3

111.6

(28%)

Reported net profit / (loss)

(92.8)

(279.1)

nm

Underlying EBITDA3

95.3

130.9

(27%)

Cash flow from operations

99.8

106.6

(6%)

Cash conversion4

105%

81%

2HFY20

1HFY20

Change

229.8

227.2

1%

105.1

106.4

(1%)

45.7

34.6

32%

(75.3)

(17.5)

nm

47.9

47.4

1%

53.6

46.2

16%

112%

97%

  • EBITDA benefits from new leasing standard AASB16 by A$4m in FY20 with A$(0.5)m impact at bottom line
  • FX benefit of A$6m in EBITDA with average AUD:USD rate of 0.6712 in FY20 v 0.7153 in FY19
  • >100% operating cash flow conversion to EBITDA
  1. Attributable to members with exception of cash flow which is consolidated.
  2. Gross profit calculation includes A$14.0m depreciation in cost of sales

3. Adjustments to underlying EBITDA outlined on page 5

4

4. Cash flow from operations to Underlying EBITDA

Adjustments to earnings1 - FY20

EBITDA adjustments

PBIT

A$million

Non cash

2HFY20

1HFY20

FY20

FY20

Comments

Reported

45.7

34.6

80.3

(102.8)

Gross to net adjustments

Yes

5.3

9.3

14.6

14.6

Abnormal level of gross to net charges (eg.

returns and govt rebates) relating to a change in

accounting methodology and estimates

Inventory adjustments

Yes

3.2

1.7

4.9

4.9

Relate largely to stock writedowns on

discontinued product

Impairments

Yes

-

-

-

99.0

Relate largely to generic intangibles following a

detailed review of current and projected market

dynamics

Earnout revaluation

Yes

(12.3)

(6.4)

(18.7)

(18.7)

Non-cash credit arising from a decrease in the

fair value of earn-out liabilities

Business turnaround and

No

3.3

5.3

8.6

8.6

One-off consulting and severance costs to lower

the cost base with annualised savings of

restructuring

US$14m

Drug pricing investigations

No

2.0

1.2

3.2

3.2

Legal costs associated with drug pricing litigation

E4/DRSP

No

-

0.3

0.3

0.3

Transaction costs

Inhibitor Therapeutics

Part

0.8

1.4

2.2

2.7

Mayne Pharma's share of Inhibitor

Therapeutics, Inc. (INTI) losses plus the fair

(formerly HPPI Inc)

value loss on restatement of INTI warrants

Total adjustments

2.2

12.8

15.0

114.6

Underlying

47.9

47.4

95.3

11.7

1. Attributable to members

5

Continued portfolio rebalancing to more sustainable therapeutic areas and segments

Reported revenue by type (A$m)

Reported gross profit by type (A$m)

100%

90%

80% 45%

70%

60%

50%

38%

100%

90%

80% 42%

70%

60%

50%

25%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

55%62%62%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

58%

75%

62%

FY19

Specialty products1

Rest of world

FY20

Contract services

Retail Gx

FY19

Specialty products1

Rest of world

FY20

Contract services

Retail Gx

1. Specialty products includes dermatology, women's health and infectious disease products (brand and generic)

6

COVID-19 impact

Business continuity

  • Pharmaceutical manufacturing considered an essential service
  • Manufacturing sites fully operational
    • Greenville commercial dose volumes at record levels up 57% in FY20 versus pcp
    • US customer service DIFOT1 97% in FY20
  • Remote working where possible and virtual engagement with customers, healthcare providers and suppliers

Specialty brands

  • Limited in-person interactions with healthcare providers and less patient visits impacted new prescriptions
    • ~15% reduction in dermatology prescriptions through peak of COVID-19 lockdown due to office closures2
    • TOLSURA® impacted as infectious disease / respiratory physicians are directly involved in managing COVID-19 patients
    • Sales team utilising virtual engagement tools with prescribers where appropriate or

necessary

1.

Delivery in full on time

7

2.

IQVIA topical dermatological prescriptions, April 2020 v pcp

FY21 key goals and anticipated milestones

Commercialisation of novel oral contraceptive

NEXTSTELLIS™

Expand dermatology and women's health portfolio and advance key pipeline products

Maximise SUBA® - itraconazole franchise

Accelerate contract services platform globally

Optimisation of cost base

  • FDA approval and successful launch of NEXTSTELLIS™ in the US
  • TGA filing of NEXTSTELLIS™ in Australia
  • Recruit new women's health sales team in the US
  • Successful launch of products pending at FDA (eg. gNUVARING®)
  • Launch up to five additional women's health OCs sourced from Novast
  • Continue to expand portfolio through business development activities
  • Commence phase III trial using SUBA®-itraconazole in BCCNS patients and complete enrolment for phase II trial with trifarotene in lamellar ichthyosis patients
  • Accelerate TOLSURA® sales in FY21
  • Broaden potential for therapeutic use through further clinical programs
  • Invest in new capabilities and people to accelerate growth (ie. Expansion of production space in Greenville and addition of new equipment)
  • Expansion of commercial manufacturing client base in Greenville and contract development client base in Salisbury
  • Improve cost base of contraceptive portfolio through new supply agreements
  • Improve overhead recovery benefits in manufacturing plants
  • Continued management of R&D and SG&A expenses

8

NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) a novel oral contraceptive

  • Estetrol (E4) - unique, native estrogen with selective action in tissues (NEST)
    • Potential to be the first new estrogen introduced in the US for contraceptive use in ~50 years
    • Potential to have a lower adverse impact on the environment
  • Drospirenone (DRSP) - progestin used in 9% of oral contraceptives today and known to have anti-androgenic properties1
  • E4/DRSP oral contraceptive now filed in US, Europe and Canada
  • Licensed by Mayne Pharma in the US and Australia

Drospirenone (DRSP) /

Estetrol (E4)

US$4b addressable market

Peak net sales potential to exceed US$200m per annum

1. IQVIA MAT TRx, June 2020

9

US combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) market

CHC market

CHC weekly prescriptions - select products (TRx)

7%

Combined oral

24%

contraceptive

Vaginal ring

US$4.0b

69%

Patch

MAT sales of key CHC products

US$960m US$890m

US$310m

US$160m

US$40m

US$30m

NUVARING LO LOESTRIN XULANE

TAYTULLA BALCOLTRA

SLYND

FE

Brand

Generic

Source: IQVIA, TRx and Sales, June 2020

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

-19

-19

-19

-19

-19

-19

-20

-20

-20

-20

-20

-20

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

BALCOLTRA

LO LOESTRIN FE

SLYND

TAYTULLA

XULANE

NUVARING GX & BX

10

NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) clinical trial results

  • Phase 3 trials in over 3,600 women demonstrated contraceptive efficacy and safety
    • Included women with BMI 30-35 kg/m2
  • There was a neutral impact on lipids and glucose in these trials1
  • The women in these trials demonstrated good menstrual cycle control
  • A Phase 2 trial showed a lower effect than another DRSP containing oral contraceptives on certain markers of coagulation1,2

NEXTSTELLIS™ is under regulatory review by the FDA

1. Clinical implications of these are to be determined.11

2. Creinin, M et al: Obstetrics & Gynecology, May 2019, Vol 133 No 5 (Supplement)

Regulatory

Medical / Commercial

NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP) oral contraceptive update

  • NDA accepted for filing with potential approval and launch 2QCY21
  • TGA filing CY20 with potential approval 2HCY21
  • NEXTSTELLIS™ brand name received conditional acceptance from FDA
  • Medical Science Liaison team in place for scientific exchange with healthcare professionals
  • US launch to be supported by new women's health sales force (~80 in field professionals), medical affairs, marketing and administration support
    • District manager and sales team recruitment in quarter prior to launch
    • Focus on 14,000 high-prescribing OBGYNs
  • Consumer marketing campaign being developed

12

Expanding dermatology and women's health portfolio and advance key pipeline products

Launched gCORDRAN®, gLOCOID® and gTRIANEX® in FY20

Licensed topical acne product which is pending at the FDA targeting addressable market of US$40m1

Dermatology

Two high impact rare disease skin programs in development

- SUBA-itraconazole to treat BCCNS / Gorlin's Syndrome going into phase III

in FY21

- Trifarotene to treat lamellar ichthyosis currently in phase II

Licensed novel oral contraceptive, NEXTSTELLIS™ to launch in US and Australia

and submitted NDA with the FDA

Filed complete response letter for gNUVARING® with FDA

Women's health

Filed potential first-to-market contraceptive product with FDA targeting

addressable market of US$160m1

Entered into long-term supply agreement with Novast Laboratories for 13 oral

contraceptive products, including 5 products not previously marketed by the

Company targeting addressable markets of US$500m1

Continue to assess business development opportunities to expand portfolio in complementary

indications with favourable market access dynamics

1. IQVIA MAT Sales, June 2020

13

Dermatology and women's health pipeline market potential

Product

Indication

Mkt size

Bx / Gx

Phase II

Phase III

Filed

Approved

(US$m)1

Dermatology

SUBA®-itraconazole

BCCNS

300

Bx

Trifarotene

Lamellar

200

Bx

ichthyosis

Gx topical

Acne

40

Gx

Women's health

NEXTSTELLIS™ - US

Contraception

4,000

Bx

NEXTSTELLIS™ - AU

Contraception

50

Bx

gNUVARING®

Contraception

960

Gx

Gx oral solid

Contraception

160

Gx

5x generic OCs (Novast)

Contraception

500

Gx

~US$6b near to mid term addressable market potential in dermatology and women's health

1. Total addressable market based on IQVIA sales data as at Jun 2020 for generic products and target patient population, pricing and current healthcare costs to treat patient

14

population used to determine brand products

Trifarotene - a retinoid for lamellar ichthyosis

  • Lamellar ichthyosis is a rare dermatological disorder with high unmet medical need
    • Begins at birth and causes severe skin scaling
  • Trifarotene, a retinoic acid receptor-y (RARy) agonist, is being studied for this indication
  • Granted Orphan Drug Designation in US / EU
    • 7 years exclusivity in the US; 10 years in Europe from approval
  • Global phase II study in approximately 120 patients with lamellar ichthyosis has commenced
    • Randomised, multi-center,double-blind, placebo controlled study
    • 26 patients now on study
    • Top line results expected end FY21
  • Global market potential US$200m1

1. Total addressable market based on target patient population, pricing and current healthcare costs to treat patient population

15

Maximise SUBA®-itraconazole franchise

Anti-fungal (TOLSURA®)

TOLSURA® experienced solid growth across FY20 until the 4QFY20 / COVID-19 pandemic

Endemic mycoses study interim results to be presented at IDWeek in October 2020

  • New studies as treatment for coccidioidomycosis infections and as prophylaxis in lung transplant patients to start in 1HFY21

TOLSURA units

COVID

404

351

345

144

74 75

3QFY19 4QFY19 1QFY20 2QFY20 3QFY20 4QFY20

Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS or Gorlin Syndrome)

Oncology

  • Phase IIb trial in 38 BCCNS patients with SUBA®-itraconazole showed positive effects
  • Mayne Pharma expected to commence a phase III trial in BCCNS patients in FY21 following end of phase II meeting with the FDA
  • Itraconazole has notable anti-cancer effects through inhibition of the Hedgehog signalling pathway
  • A number of exploratory clinical studies have been completed or under recruitment by third parties using itraconazole in BCC, lung, prostate and ovarian cancer patients

SUBA-itraconazole continues to show broader therapeutic utility

16

Accelerate contract service platform globally

Key facts

  • 170+ analytical chemists and formulators
  • 100+ active clients
  • Support 14 of the top 20 global pharma companies1
  • >40 years of history in contract services in Australia and >25 years in the US
  • Expertise in oral solid and topical dose forms including high potent compounds

Contract services historical sales (A$m)

120.0

100.0

80.0

60.0

40.0

20.0

-

FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

US Australia

  • Contract services and manufacturing represented 21% of FY20 group revenue or ~A$100m
  • Strong track record of growth over time driven by expansion of facilities and new head count
    • Appointed head of contract services in Australia to drive new business
    • Expansion of US team in FY20 to support committed pipeline
  • Expansionary capex investments in FY21 of ~A$15m to enhance capacity offering and support planned commercial manufacturing growth in the US and Australia

1. FiercePharma top 20 pharma companies by 2019 revenue

17

Optimisation of cost base

FY20 achievements

Future

  • Reduced global workforce by approximately 10% across FY20
  • Discontinued unprofitable generic SKUs
  • Opex reduced by A$16m in FY20 versus pcp
  • Streamlined generic R&D and reduced gross spend by A$15m in FY20 versus pcp
  • Expected dermatology opex savings of US$7m in FY21 to improve profitability
  • NEXTSTELLIS™ launch costs in FY21 estimated to be US$20m with
    US$3m in 1HFY21 covering build out of sales force, medical education and marketing activities based on April 2021 PDUFA date
    • Operating expenses expected to be ~25% of peak net sales
  • Cost savings in future periods are expected to be largely in COGS eg. API savings, overhead recovery benefits from product transfers in house and cost savings from transfers to new contract manufacturers

18

FY20 segment and financial information

Generic Products Division (GPD)

  • In USD terms, GPD reported revenue was US$169.8m, down 26% on pcp impacted by competition on key products - liothyronine, dofetilide and butalbital
  • FY20 also impacted by abnormal gross-to-net charges of A$15m and stock writedowns largely relating to discontinued stock of A$5m that are not expected to repeat in FY21
    • Adjusted gross margin excluding abnormal items would have been 43%
  • More diverse portfolio with largest product liothyronine representing 11% of revenue down from 19% in the pcp
  • 2HFY20 reported gross profit up 10% on 1HFY20 benefiting from product transfers into Greenville and Salisbury and reduced stock obsolescence

A$million

FY20

FY19

Change

FY20 v FY19

Reported revenue

253.0

320.8

(21%)

Gross Profit

95.7

164.5

(42%)

Gross Profit %

38%

51%

GPD reported performance by half (US$m)

100

45%

80

40%

60

35%

40

20

30%

0

25%

1HFY20

2HFY20

Revenue (LHS)

GM% (RHS)

20

Specialty Brands Division (SBD)

  • In USD terms, SBD revenue was US$52.9m, down 19% on FY19
  • DORYX®, FABIOR® and SORILUX® sales were down on pcp impacted by COVID-19, tightened managed care and new competitor launches
    • TRx volumes down ~15% and NRx volumes down ~30% during peak of COVID-19 lockdown1
  • LEXETTE® and TOLSURA® contributed to growth year on year
  • Restructured dermatology sales team which is expected to deliver US$12m of annualised savings with US$5m achieved in FY20

1. IQVIA new and total prescriptions in April/May 2020 versus pcp

A$million

FY20

FY19

Change

FY20 v FY19

Reported revenue

78.8

91.6

(14%)

Gross Profit

65.4

79.8

(18%)

Gross Profit %

83%

87%

IQVIA weekly prescriptions (TRx)

WHO declares

4,500

COVID-19

4,000

pandemic

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Jul-20

DORYX

FABIOR

SORILUX

LEXETTE

21

Metrics Contract Services (MCS)

In USD terms, MCS revenue was US$55.6m,

up 8% on pcp benefiting from new

development programs and manufacturing

revenues

Quotes US$ won increased 8% in FY20

versus FY19

MCS has 5 commercial manufacturing

clients up from 1 at the end of FY18

Commercial manufacturing represents 8%

of MCS revenue and grew 50% on pcp

MCS has executed global supply

A$million

FY20

FY19

Change

FY20 v FY19

Reported revenue

82.8

72.2

15%

Gross Profit

39.4

35.5

11%

Gross Profit %

48%

49%

MCS FY20 revenue by type (US$m)

8%

Analytical services

agreements with two top 10 pharma

37% US$55.6m 55%

Formulation development

companies

Over time, MCS expects to transition more

of its development clients into full service

clients utilising services from formulation

development and analytical services

through to commercial manufacturing

Commercial manufacturing

22

Mayne Pharma International (MPI)

  • MPI performance was significantly stronger in the 2HFY20 with sales up 20% on 1HFY20 benefiting from positive impacts of COVID-19
  • In Australia, specialty products UROREC® and MONUROL® contributed to growth year on year
  • UROREC (silodosin) capsules was added to the Australian Government Veteran's reimbursement program (RPBS)
  • Contract services revenue increased 11% on pcp and benefited from additional formulation development projects and increased manufacturing revenues
    • Appointed head of contract services in Australia to drive new business
    • 6 active contract service projects up from 2 in the pcp

A$million

FY20

FY19

Change

FY20 v FY19

Reported revenue

42.4

40.7

4%

Gross Profit

11.0

11.0

0%

Gross Profit %

26%

27%

MPI sales by type (A$m)

23.1

19.3

1H202H20 International products

Australian products

Contract services & manufacturing

23

Significant reduction in R&D and operating expenses

R&D spend1

A$million

FY20

FY19

Change

FY20 v FY19

R&D expensed

24.8

28.5

(13%)

R&D capitalised

11.0

21.8

(50%)

Total R&D

35.8

50.3

(29%)

R&D capitalisation rate

31%

43%

R&D as % revenue

8%

10%

Operating expenses1

A$million

FY20

FY19

Change

FY20 v FY19

Marketing & distn

74.2

82.0

(10%)

All other admin2

54.8

63.3

(13%)

Total opex expenses

129.0

145.3

(11%)

  • Generic R&D spend reduced by ~50% yoy
  • >75% of R&D spend directed to key therapeutic areas of dermatology, women's health and infectious disease
  • Opex expenses benefited from the restructure to further right size organisation and optimise global infrastructure
  • AASB16 has not materially impacted opex expense as operating lease cost of A$4.4m now treated as depreciation in the same expense line

1. 100% consolidated. Depreciation included in R&D expense (A$3.0m), marketing & distribution (A$1.8m) and all other admin (A$2.7m)

24

2. Refer to 'All other administration and other expenses' in note 4 of the Financial Statements. Excludes non-cash items and adjustments to underlying earnings

Reported to underlying earnings attributable to members

A$million

Reported

Earn-out

Business

Impairment

Drug pricing

INTI

Gross-to-net

Inventory

E4/DRSP

Underlying

turnaround &

FY20

reassessment

investigations

adjustment

adjustments

FY20

Restructuring

Revenue

457.0

14.6

471.6

Gross profit

211.5

14.6

4.9

231.0

Gross profit %

46%

49%

EBITDA

80.3

(18.7)

8.6

3.2

2.2

14.6

4.9

0.3

95.3

Depreciation /

(84.1)

0.5

(83.6)

Amortisation

Impairments

(99.0)

99.0

-

PBIT

(102.8)

(18.7)

8.6

99.0

3.2

2.7

14.6

4.9

0.3

11.7

25

Consolidated balance sheet position

Pre AASB16

As at

As at

As at

A$million

30 Jun 20

30 Jun 20

30 Jun 19

Cash

137.8

137.8

89.0

Inventory

94.0

94.0

100.3

Receivables

195.9

195.8

256.6

PP&E

226.4

226.4

236.0

Intangibles & goodwill

962.3

962.3

797.6

Right of use assets

11.9

-

-

Other assets

197.0

197.0

156.2

Total assets

1,825.2

1,813.3

1,635.7

Payables

106.9

106.9

129.9

Borrowings

398.0

385.6

369.4

Other financial liabilities

233.0

233.0

73.9

Other liabilities

45.0

45.0

49.0

Equity

1,042.3

1,042.8

1,013.5

Equity (attributable to

1,037.5

1,038.0

1,007.2

members)

AUD:USD FX rate

0.6877

0.6877

0.7022

Net debt

260.2

247.9

280.4

  • Growth in intangibles and financial liabilities reflects inclusion of
    NEXTSTELLIS™
    • Unwind of the discount on the NEXTSTELLIS™ earnout liabilities which appears in finance expense is estimated to be US$11m in FY21
  • Increase in borrowings due to new leasing standard AASB16 and FX
  • Reduced balance sheet gearing with net debt down A$32.5m excluding lease liabilities

26

Consolidated cash flow - EBITDA to cash reconciliation

Full Year ending

A$million

30 Jun 20

30 Jun 19

Reported EBITDA attributable to members1

80.3

111.6

Minority share of INTI EBITDA

(1.4)

(2.6)

Consolidated EBITDA (100% INTI)

78.9

109.0

Share based payments (non cash)

7.0

9.0

INTI warrants fair value (non cash)

0.6

8.2

Movement in earn-outs (non cash)

(18.7)

5.5

Provisions (non cash)

(2.9)

(7.3)

Other

(0.7)

3.8

Operating Cash flow Before WC, interest and tax

64.2

128.2

WC movements

50.2

(29.1)

Net tax (paid) / received

(1.8)

21.0

Net interest paid

(12.8)

(13.5)

Net operating cash flow

99.8

106.6

Capitalised R&D

(11.0)

(21.8)

Acquisitions

(27.1)

(48.7)

Capex

(9.0)

(11.9)

Earn-out & deferred settlement payments

(8.8)

(9.3)

Free cash flow

43.9

14.9

Net proceeds borrowings & shares

4.5

(15.5)

Net cash flow

48.4

(0.6)

  • Cash flow working capital movements based on average AUD/USD exchange rate for the period whereas the June balance sheet balances based on closing rates

1. Reported EBITDA in Director's Report is attributable to members. Cash flow in the Financial Statements is on a consolidated basis and includes 100% of INTI

27

Capital structure

  • Company has A$138m of cash and A$200m of undrawn debt
  • Dual currency debt facility
    • US$150m, 3 year bullet facility, matures December 2021
    • US$200m, 5 year revolving facility, matures December 2023
    • US$50m, 364 days receivables financing facility (non- recourse facility), matures December 2020
    • US$20m, 2 year working capital facility, matures November 2021
    • A$10m, 2 year working capital facility, matures November 2021
  • Key bank covenants have significant headroom:

Financial metrics

As at

As at

30 Jun 20

30 Jun 19

Leverage ratio:

2.5x

2.0x

Net financial debt1 / EBITDA

Covenant <3.5x

Interest cover ratio:

6.5x

8.4x

EBITDA / interest

Covenant >3x

Shareholders funds

A$1.0b

A$1.0b

Covenant > A$700m

Net debt

A$million

As at

As at

Change

30 Jun 20

30 Jun 19

Syndicated facility

344.4

332.7

11.7

Receivables financing

41.2

36.6

4.6

Lease liabilities

12.4

0.0

12.4

Borrowings

398.0

369.4

28.6

Cash

137.8

89.0

48.8

Net debt (excl. lease

247.9

280.4

(32.5)

liabilities)

1. Leverage ratio excludes any drawn funds under receivables financing facility and lease liabilities

28

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:10:03 UTC
