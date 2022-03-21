Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mayne Pharma Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYX   AU000000MYX0

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

(MYX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/21 11:08:32 pm EDT
0.235 AUD   -4.08%
06:50pMAYNE PHARMA : 22/03/2022 Non Executive Director Appointment
PU
02/28Mayne pharma reports 1hfy22 results
AQ
02/25Mayne Pharma Group Narrows Loss in Six Monts to December 2021
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayne Pharma : 22/03/2022 Non Executive Director Appointment

03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

22 March 2022, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) is pleased to announce that Ann Custin has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Mayne Pharma, effective 23 March 2022.

Ms Custin, a US resident, has almost 40 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Most recently, Ms Custin was Board Director and CFO of Siemens Medical Solutions (now Siemens Healthineers), a leading medical technology company with EUR20b in revenues. Previously, she was Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Scient'x Group and President and CEO of USA Draeger Medical Systems.

Mayne Pharma's Chair Mr Frank Condella said, "We are delighted to welcome Ann to the Board of Mayne Pharma. She is an experienced executive with a wealth of healthcare commercial experience across the US, Europe and Asia. She has extensive experience in strategy, financial planning and reporting, portfolio management, sales operations, manufacturing, risk management, business and corporate development."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Ann Custin said, "I look forward to applying my skills and experience in guiding Mayne Pharma strategically and realising the potential of its asset base established in both product and pharma service end markets. I am particularly excited about supporting the Board to unlock the value of Mayne Pharma's businesses for the benefit of shareholders and ensure the Company delivers sustainable profitable growth into the future."

Ms Custin is currently a director of two women's health focused companies - ASX-listed Volpara Health and NASDAQ-listed Establishment Labs. She has a Bachelor of Accounting from Queens College and was a Certified Public Accountant.

Ms Custin will also join Mayne Pharma's Audit and Risk Committee.

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury (VP Investor Relations & Communications) +61 419 548 434, lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Chair

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel and generic pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide.

ASX Announcement

Mayne Pharma has a 40-year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems. These technologies have been successfully commercialised in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world.

Mayne Pharma has two facilities based in Salisbury, Australia and Greenville, NC, US with expertise in the formulation of complex oral and topical dose forms including potent compounds, modified-release products and poorly soluble compounds.

Page 2

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
06:50pMAYNE PHARMA : 22/03/2022 Non Executive Director Appointment
PU
02/28Mayne pharma reports 1hfy22 results
AQ
02/25Mayne Pharma Group Narrows Loss in Six Monts to December 2021
MT
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Mayne Pharma Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24MAYNE PHARMA : 2022 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
02/24MAYNE PHARMA : 25/02/2022 Mayne Pharma 2022 Half Year Results Media Release
PU
02/24Mayne Pharma Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/11Mayne pharma expands us dermatology portfolio
AQ
02/10MAYNE PHARMA : 10/02/2022 Mayne Pharma expands US dermatology portfolio
PU
02/10Mayne Pharma Expands U.S Dermatology Portfolio
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 409 M 303 M 303 M
Net income 2022 -74,5 M -55,3 M -55,3 M
Net Debt 2022 267 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 432 M 321 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 967
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayne Pharma Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,25 AUD
Average target price 0,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Richards Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Paltoglou Chief Financial Officer
Frank C. Condella Chairman
Gerard G. Nahum Chief Medical Officer
Keith Moore Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED-16.95%320
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.7.79%28 766
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.07%18 965
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.13.45%18 333
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.9.58%14 444
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.5.99%12 536