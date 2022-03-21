Mayne Pharma : 22/03/2022 Non Executive Director Appointment

ASX Announcement

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

22 March 2022, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) is pleased to announce that Ann Custin has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Mayne Pharma, effective 23 March 2022.

Ms Custin, a US resident, has almost 40 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Most recently, Ms Custin was Board Director and CFO of Siemens Medical Solutions (now Siemens Healthineers), a leading medical technology company with EUR20b in revenues. Previously, she was Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Scient'x Group and President and CEO of USA Draeger Medical Systems.

Mayne Pharma's Chair Mr Frank Condella said, "We are delighted to welcome Ann to the Board of Mayne Pharma. She is an experienced executive with a wealth of healthcare commercial experience across the US, Europe and Asia. She has extensive experience in strategy, financial planning and reporting, portfolio management, sales operations, manufacturing, risk management, business and corporate development."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Ann Custin said, "I look forward to applying my skills and experience in guiding Mayne Pharma strategically and realising the potential of its asset base established in both product and pharma service end markets. I am particularly excited about supporting the Board to unlock the value of Mayne Pharma's businesses for the benefit of shareholders and ensure the Company delivers sustainable profitable growth into the future."

Ms Custin is currently a director of two women's health focused companies - ASX-listed Volpara Health and NASDAQ-listed Establishment Labs. She has a Bachelor of Accounting from Queens College and was a Certified Public Accountant.

Ms Custin will also join Mayne Pharma's Audit and Risk Committee.

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury (VP Investor Relations & Communications) +61 419 548 434, lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Chair

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel and generic pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide.