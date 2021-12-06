Log in
Mayne Pharma : Change of Director's Interest Notice

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Mayne Pharma Group Limited

ABN

76 115 832 963

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Scott Anthony Richards

Date of last notice

2 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd as nominee for

(including registered

Scott Richards (1)

holder)

HSBC Nominees (Australia) Limited as nominee for Scott Anthony

Note: Provide details of the

Richards (2)

circumstances giving rise to the

HSBC Nominees (Australia) Limited as nominee for Scott Anthony

relevant interest.

Richards & Susan Marie Richards (3)

Date of change

3 Dec 2021

No. of securities held prior

26,627,692 Ordinary Shares pursuant to Executive Share Loan Scheme (1)

to change

3,862,906 Ordinary Shares (2)

1,722,463 Ordinary Shares (3)

3,681,297 Performance Rights pursuant to Performance Right and Option

Plan

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

6,060,606

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Performance Rights - Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after

26,627,692 Ordinary Shares pursuant to Executive Share Loan Scheme (1)

change

3,862,906 Ordinary Shares (2)

1,722,463 Ordinary Shares (3)

9,741,903 Performance Rights pursuant to Performance Right and Option

Plan

Nature of change

Issue of performance rights pursuant to Resolution 6 in the Notice of

Example: on-market trade, off-

Meeting for the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/a

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/a

date was this provided?

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
