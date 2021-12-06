Mayne Pharma : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Mayne Pharma Group Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Scott Anthony Richards
Date of last notice
2 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd as nominee for
Scott Richards (1)
HSBC Nominees (Australia) Limited as nominee for Scott Anthony
Richards (2)
HSBC Nominees (Australia) Limited as nominee for Scott Anthony
Richards & Susan Marie Richards (3)
Date of change
3 Dec 2021
No. of securities held prior
26,627,692 Ordinary Shares pursuant to Executive Share Loan Scheme (1)
to change
3,862,906 Ordinary Shares (2)
1,722,463 Ordinary Shares (3)
3,681,297 Performance Rights pursuant to Performance Right and Option
Plan
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
6,060,606
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Performance Rights - Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after
26,627,692 Ordinary Shares pursuant to Executive Share Loan Scheme (1)
change
3,862,906 Ordinary Shares (2)
1,722,463 Ordinary Shares (3)
9,741,903 Performance Rights pursuant to Performance Right and Option
Plan
Nature of change
Issue of performance rights pursuant to Resolution 6 in the Notice of
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 -
