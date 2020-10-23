Mayne Pharma : Lapse of rights and AGM Notice of Meeting clarification

23 October 2020

Manager, Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via E-Lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Unquoted employee performance rights

We wish to advise that the following employee performance rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Employee Performance Right and Option Plan.

Number Expiry Date Exercise Price 464,695 30 September 2024 Nil

The number of unquoted performance rights is 28,221,519.

AGM Notice of Meeting

Mayne Pharma wishes to clarify one item in relation to Resolution 4 - Issue of Shares under the Executive Share Loan Scheme (ESLS) and Performance Rights under the Employee Performance Rights and Option Plan (PROP) to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Under ASX listing rule 14.1A, the Company can confirm that if shareholders do not approve this resolution, the loan shares and performance rights would not be issued, and the Board will consider alternate arrangements to appropriately remunerate the CEO by reference to market conditions and independent advice.

This announcement is authorised by the Chairman.

Yours faithfully,

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Laura Loftus

Company Secretary