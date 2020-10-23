Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mayne Pharma Group Limited    MYX   AU000000MYX0

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

(MYX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.32 AUD   0.00%
04:50aMAYNE PHARMA : Lapse of rights and AGM Notice of Meeting clarification
PU
10/14MAYNE PHARMA : 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/08MAYNE PHARMA : 2020 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayne Pharma : Lapse of rights and AGM Notice of Meeting clarification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:50am EDT

23 October 2020

Manager, Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via E-Lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Unquoted employee performance rights

We wish to advise that the following employee performance rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Employee Performance Right and Option Plan.

Number

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

464,695

30 September 2024

Nil

The number of unquoted performance rights is 28,221,519.

AGM Notice of Meeting

Mayne Pharma wishes to clarify one item in relation to Resolution 4 - Issue of Shares under the Executive Share Loan Scheme (ESLS) and Performance Rights under the Employee Performance Rights and Option Plan (PROP) to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Under ASX listing rule 14.1A, the Company can confirm that if shareholders do not approve this resolution, the loan shares and performance rights would not be issued, and the Board will consider alternate arrangements to appropriately remunerate the CEO by reference to market conditions and independent advice.

This announcement is authorised by the Chairman.

Yours faithfully,

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Laura Loftus

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
04:50aMAYNE PHARMA : Lapse of rights and AGM Notice of Meeting clarification
PU
10/14MAYNE PHARMA : 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/08MAYNE PHARMA : 2020 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/08MAYNE PHARMA : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
10/07Mithra Announces FDA update
AQ
10/07MAYNE PHARMA : provides update on Women's Health pipeline
AQ
10/05MAYNE PHARMA : 06/10/2020 Mayne Pharma provides update on Women's Health pipelin..
PU
09/30MAYNE PHARMA : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
AQ
09/29MAYNE PHARMA : appoints new CFO
PU
09/28MAYNE PHARMA : 29/09/2020 Mayne Pharma Appoints Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 486 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2021 -6,28 M -4,47 M -4,47 M
Net Debt 2021 264 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 -73,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 537 M 382 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 967
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mayne Pharma Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,41 AUD
Last Close Price 0,32 AUD
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Richards Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roger Campbell Corbett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Paltoglou Chief Financial Officer
Sanjeev Ahuja Chief Medical Officer
Bruce L. Mathieson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED-26.44%382
MERCK KGAA21.45%64 525
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD119.61%22 057
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.2.02%13 715
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.63.97%6 469
YUHAN CORPORATION26.43%3 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group