Mayne Pharma : Lapse of rights and AGM Notice of Meeting clarification

23 October 2020
Manager, Company Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Via E-Lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Unquoted employee performance rights
We wish to advise that the following employee performance rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Mayne Pharma Employee Performance Right and Option Plan.
|
Number
|
Expiry Date
|
Exercise Price
|
464,695
|
30 September 2024
|
Nil
The number of unquoted performance rights is 28,221,519.
AGM Notice of Meeting
Mayne Pharma wishes to clarify one item in relation to Resolution 4 - Issue of Shares under the Executive Share Loan Scheme (ESLS) and Performance Rights under the Employee Performance Rights and Option Plan (PROP) to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Under ASX listing rule 14.1A, the Company can confirm that if shareholders do not approve this resolution, the loan shares and performance rights would not be issued, and the Board will consider alternate arrangements to appropriately remunerate the CEO by reference to market conditions and independent advice.
This announcement is authorised by the Chairman.
Yours faithfully,
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Laura Loftus
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC