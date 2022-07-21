Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mayne Pharma Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYX   AU000000MYX0

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

(MYX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:15 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.3250 AUD   +1.56%
Mayne Pharma : New Chief Financial Officer appointment

07/21/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
ASX Announcement

MAYNE PHARMA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL

OFFICER

22 July 2022, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) advises that Mr Aaron Gray has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 29 August 2022. This follows the Company's decision to relocate the CFO role to the commercial office in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA to be co-located with the CEO and other key commercial franchises.

Aaron, a USA resident based in North Carolina brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. For the last six years, Aaron has been in senior finance roles at Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology company with EUR20b in revenues and 48,000 employees globally. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President - USA Customer Finance with EUR5b in revenues. Prior to Siemens Healthineers, he spent 15 years in finance roles at Siemens, AG energy divisions. Aaron has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Central Florida.

Mayne Pharma's CEO Mr Scott Richards said, "I am delighted to appoint Aaron to the CFO role. He is an experienced finance executive with a demonstrated track record in driving business growth and operational transformation into new business models. Aaron has significant expertise in the areas of financial planning and analysis, strategy, digitisation, sales operations, manufacturing, risk management and operational excellence."

Mr Peter Paltoglou will continue as CFO until the release of Mayne Pharma's FY22 results on 26 August 2022. Peter has agreed to remain with Mayne Pharma to assist with transition until 30 September 2022.

"The Board and I would like to thank Peter for his significant contribution to Mayne Pharma over the past 10 years. He has been a valued member of the executive team and he will work closely with Aaron to ensure a smooth transition across August and September."

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury (VP Investor Relations & Communications) +61 419 548 434, lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Chair

ASX Announcement

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel and generic pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide.

Mayne Pharma has a 40-year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems. These technologies have been successfully commercialised in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world.

Mayne Pharma has two facilities based in Salisbury, Australia and Greenville, NC, US with expertise in the formulation of complex oral and topical dose forms including potent compounds, modified-release products and poorly soluble compounds.

Page 2

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
