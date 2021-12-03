Log in
    MYX   AU000000MYX0

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

(MYX)
Mayne Pharma : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MYX

12/03/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MYXAN

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

6,573,802

03/12/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

76115832963

1.3

ASX issuer code

MYX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

MYXAN : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

6,060,606

Scott Richards

Scott Richards

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

  • Rights are eligible for vesting over a period of up to five years from the date of the grant, subject to achievement of specific vesting condition hurdles.
  • 20% of the grant eligible for vesting 1 year after the base test date, 30% eligible for vesting 2 years after the base test date and the balance eligible for vesting 3 years after the base test date, subject to achievement of the vesting conditions.
  • The number / proportion of Rights that vest is based on the absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the period with 20% vesting if a TSR Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) of 8% is achieved, rising to 100% vesting for achievement of a TSR CAGR of 15%.
  • If CAGR performance conditions are met, vesting occurs progressively and at continuously increasing hurdles.
  • For further information refer to the 2021 Annual Report - https://www.maynepharma.com/investor-relations/results-reports/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

  • The base test date for Rights is set as 1 September 2021 and the expiry date is 30 September 2026
  • The Base Test Price for the Rights is $0.33.
  • If the Rights are not exercised before the expiry date they will automatically lapse.
  • There are no voting rights or rights to dividends whilst the participant holds a Right.

Issue details

Number of +securities

6,573,802

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mayne Pharma Group Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
