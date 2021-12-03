Mayne Pharma : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MYX

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 03, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
MYXAN
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
6,573,802
03/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
76115832963
1.3
ASX issuer code
MYX
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
3/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
MYXAN : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
6,060,606
Scott Richards
Scott Richards
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Rights are eligible for vesting over a period of up to five years from the date of the grant, subject to achievement of specific vesting condition hurdles.
20% of the grant eligible for vesting 1 year after the base test date, 30% eligible for vesting 2 years after the base test date and the balance eligible for vesting 3 years after the base test date, subject to achievement of the vesting conditions.
The number / proportion of Rights that vest is based on the absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR) over the period with 20% vesting if a TSR Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) of 8% is achieved, rising to 100% vesting for achievement of a TSR CAGR of 15%.
If CAGR performance conditions are met, vesting occurs progressively and at continuously increasing hurdles.
