ASX Announcement

MAYNE PHARMA ANNOUNCES SALE OF METRICS

CONTRACT SERVICES FOR US$475 MILLION

Mayne Pharma has entered into a binding agreement with Catalent to sell Metrics Contract Services (Metrics) for cash consideration of US$475 million (~A$679 million)

The transaction strengthens the balance sheet and unlocks significant value for shareholders creating a leaner and more focused business with financial flexibility to support its strategic priorities

Completion expected by end of calendar year 2022

10 August 2022, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) today announced

that it has entered into an agreement with Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimise development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, to sell Metrics Contract Services for a total cash consideration of US$475 million (~A$679 million). Mayne Pharma will receive approximately US$445 million (A$636 million) in net proceeds after transaction costs, restructuring costs and customary closing adjustments.

Metrics is a leading novel, potent oral solid dose CDMO based in Greenville, North Carolina, USA. The business was established in the 1990s and employs more than 400 people, servicing some of the world's leading biotech and pharma companies. Metrics provides a broad range of services from drug development through to commercial manufacturing, all from its facility in Greenville. Since Mayne Pharma's acquisition of Metrics in late 2012, the business has undergone a period of transformational change to expand its footprint, potent handling capabilities and service offering, becoming a premier global end-to-end CDMO.

In conjunction with the sale, Mayne Pharma has agreed on the terms of a 5-year supply agreement with Catalent to ensure continuity of supply of certain products from the Greenville facility on arm's length terms. A transition service agreement between Mayne Pharma and Catalent will continue for a limited time after completion.

Mayne Pharma's Chair Mr. Frank Condella said, "I am pleased to announce the sale of Metrics which is a key driver of the Company's transformation agenda to reposition Mayne Pharma for growth. This transaction unlocks significant value for Mayne Pharma shareholders and creates a leaner and more focused business with financial flexibility to support its strategic priorities. The Board believes the agreement with Catalent represents an attractive opportunity for a business which has reached maturity under Mayne Pharma's ownership. The Board wants to recognise and thank management and all employees at Metrics for their efforts in building this exceptional business over the past ten years."

Catalent's Group President of Pharma & Consumer Health segment Dr. Aris Gennadios said, "This acquisition will further expand Catalent's ability to meet our customers' expectations in fast- growing areas of the business and patient need. The experienced team and consistently improved, state-of-the-artfacility in Greenville will provide Catalent's customers with immediate,