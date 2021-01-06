Mayne Pharma : launches Microgestin 24 FE tablets in the US

ASX Announcement

MAYNE PHARMA LAUNCHES MICROGESTIN® 24 FE

TABLETS IN THE UNITED STATES

7 January 2021, Adelaide Australia: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) is pleased to announce the commercial launch of MICROGESTIN® 24 FE (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol tablets, USP, and ferrous fumarate tablets, 1 mg/20 mcg ) to customers in the US.

MICROGESTIN 24 FE tablets are a generic version of LOESTRIN® 24 FE tablets indicated for the prevention of pregnancy. According to IQVIA, the annual US market sales of the generic equivalents were approximately US$75 million for the twelve months ended October 2020.

Mayne Pharma's CEO Scott Richards said, "We are very pleased to launch MICROGESTIN 24 FE which complements our existing women's health portfolio of branded generic contraceptives. As one of the leading suppliers of oral contraceptives in the US, we continue to focus on expanding our portfolio with novel and generic products. Mayne Pharma expects to launch up to seven new contraceptive products over the coming year including the novel oral contraceptive NEXTSTELLIS™ (E4/DRSP), a generic version of NUVARING® and a further five generic products.

"Mayne Pharma's women's health portfolio includes 27 marketed and pipeline products which cover more than 85% of US oral contraceptive prescription volumes1. MICROGESTIN 24 FE is the first of five anticipated new product launches sourced from the recently announced strategic partnership with Novast Laboratories."

For further information contact:

Lisa Pendlebury (VP Investor Relations & Communications) +61 419 548 434, lisa.pendlebury@maynepharma.com

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on applying its drug delivery expertise to commercialise branded and generic pharmaceuticals, offering patients better and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to more than 100 clients worldwide.

Mayne Pharma has a 40-year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems and these technologies have been successfully commercialised in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world.

1 IQVIA MAT Sales and NSP Units for the brand and generic equivalents, October 2020