    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:08:22 2023-04-05 am EDT
150.30 EUR   -0.07%
02:11aMayr Melnhof Karton : Annual Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report

04/05/2023 | 04:41am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report

05.04.2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2022/mayr-melnhof.zip

05.04.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group

 
End of News EQS News Service

1601433  05.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
02:11aMayr Melnhof Karton : Consolidated Non-financial Report 2022
PU
02:11aMayr Melnhof Karton : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
03/28Agm : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para..
EQ
03/14Mayr-Melnhof Karton : Impressive 2022 results; however late-2022 cha..
Alphavalue
03/14Transcript : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023
CI
03/14Mayr-melnhof Karton Ag : MM reports Annual Results 2022
EQ
03/14Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Financials
Sales 2022 4 340 M 4 756 M 4 756 M
Net income 2022 335 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2022 1 209 M 1 325 M 1 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 3 008 M 3 296 M 3 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 13 070
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 150,40 €
Average target price 170,25 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Josef Oswald Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Member-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Ankershofen Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG-0.53%3 296
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY2.11%12 563
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA8.62%12 519
SIG GROUP AG15.05%9 721
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-4.08%9 287
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY12.54%7 829
