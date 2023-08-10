EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2023/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023_DE.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2023/Half-year_Financial_Report_2023_EN.pdf
10.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
