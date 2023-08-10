EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report

10.08.2023 / 08:50 CET/CEST
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2023/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023_DE.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2023/Half-year_Financial_Report_2023_EN.pdf

10.08.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet:www.mm.group

 
