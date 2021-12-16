Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDP Rating 2021: MM Group achieves Leadership Status for the first time

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CDP Rating 2021: MM Group achieves Leadership Status for the first time

The non-profit organization CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) has awarded the MM Group with a score of A- for its climate change measures and with a B score for its commitment to protecting forests. With the rating of A- for climate change, the MM Group receives in 2021 the Leadership Status for the first time and thus ranks among the leading 11% of participating companies. The Leadership status confirms a comprehensive disclosure of environmental data, thorough awareness of risks and demonstration of strong management of those risks, as well as the implementation of market-leading best practices. This good result underlines the anchoring of sustainability in the corporate strategy of the MM Group and encourages us in the pursuit of true environmental stewardship.

MM is Europe's leading producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer inKraft Papers and Uncoated Fine Papers. The focus is on sustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging solutions. Including the latest acquisitions, MM generates sales of approximately EUR 3.2 billion and employs around 12,500 people.

Downloads

Disclaimer

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
11:49aCDP RATING 2021 : MM Group achieves Leadership Status for the first time
PU
11/16Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/16MAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Results for the first three quarters of 2021
PU
11/16MAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Report for the first three quarters of 2021
PU
11/16MM Group Announces Closure of Packaging Plant in Germany
CI
11/16MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/16MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : 3rd quarter report
CO
11/08MAYR MELNHOF KARTON : MM Group has committed to net zero emissions until 2050
PU
08/19Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/19MAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Results for the 1st Half-Year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 842 M 3 212 M 3 212 M
Net income 2021 162 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2021 1 241 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 3 544 M 3 992 M 4 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 506
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 177,20 €
Average target price 194,38 €
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Josef Oswald Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romuald Bertl Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG7.39%3 992
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.08%17 892
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC20.40%13 274
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-5.28%12 428
WESTROCK COMPANY0.07%11 460
MONDI PLC2.85%11 338