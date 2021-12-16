CDP Rating 2021: MM Group achieves Leadership Status for the first time

The non-profit organization CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) has awarded the MM Group with a score of A- for its climate change measures and with a B score for its commitment to protecting forests. With the rating of A- for climate change, the MM Group receives in 2021 the Leadership Status for the first time and thus ranks among the leading 11% of participating companies. The Leadership status confirms a comprehensive disclosure of environmental data, thorough awareness of risks and demonstration of strong management of those risks, as well as the implementation of market-leading best practices. This good result underlines the anchoring of sustainability in the corporate strategy of the MM Group and encourages us in the pursuit of true environmental stewardship.

MM is Europe's leading producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer inKraft Papers and Uncoated Fine Papers. The focus is on sustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging solutions. Including the latest acquisitions, MM generates sales of approximately EUR 3.2 billion and employs around 12,500 people.