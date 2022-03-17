|
DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.03.2022 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Nikolaus
|Last name(s):
|Ankershofen
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|157.00 EUR
|160.00 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|157.0000 EUR
|160.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XWBO
17.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|
|Brahmsplatz 6
|
|1040 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|
73587 17.03.2022
|
|All news about MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 901 M
3 192 M
3 192 M
|Net income 2021
|
157 M
173 M
173 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 248 M
1 373 M
1 373 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|20,2x
|Yield 2021
|1,95%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 180 M
3 500 M
3 500 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,53x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 506
|Free-Float
|43,0%
|
|Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|
159,00 €
|Average target price
|
193,17 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
21,5%