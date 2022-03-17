Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/17/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2022 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Ankershofen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
157.00 EUR 160.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
157.0000 EUR 160.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


17.03.2022

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group

 
End of News EQS News Service

73587  17.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 901 M 3 192 M 3 192 M
Net income 2021 157 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2021 1 248 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 3 180 M 3 500 M 3 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 12 506
Free-Float 43,0%
