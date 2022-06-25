DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.06.2022 / 17:48

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: MMag. First name: Peter Last name(s): Oswald

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 163.60 EUR 20 Units 163.60 EUR 45 Units 163.60 EUR 300 Units 163.60 EUR 19 Units 163.60 EUR 590 Units 163.60 EUR 26 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 163.6000 EUR 1000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

