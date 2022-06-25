Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  News
  Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-06-24 am EDT
164.60 EUR   +3.65%
11:51aDD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/24Mayr-Melnhof Karton to Look for Acquisitions
CI
06/24TRANSCRIPT : Esnt Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited, Essentra Packaging U.S. Inc., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - M&A Call
CI
Summary 
Summary

DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/25/2022 | 11:51am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2022 / 17:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: MMag.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Oswald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
163.60 EUR 20 Units
163.60 EUR 45 Units
163.60 EUR 300 Units
163.60 EUR 19 Units
163.60 EUR 590 Units
163.60 EUR 26 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
163.6000 EUR 1000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


25.06.2022

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group

 
End of News EQS News Service

76429  25.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
