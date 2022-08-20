Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
155.80 EUR   -1.52%
08/11Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11AFR : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/20/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2022 / 18:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LUNARIA GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft (FN 404539k)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Univ.-Prof. Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Rabel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
158.20 EUR 1240 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
158.20 EUR 1240 Units

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


20.08.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group

 
End of News EQS News Service

77559  20.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
08/11Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11AFR : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/11MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : MM reports half-year results for 2022
EQ
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, H1 2022 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Half-year report
CO
07/14Valmet to Supply Order for Baling Line, Flash Drying Rebuild at Norwegian Pulp Mill
MT
07/01DD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
07/01DD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
07/01DD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 027 M 4 043 M 4 043 M
Net income 2022 264 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2022 1 125 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 116 M 3 129 M 3 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 13 008
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 155,80 €
Average target price 182,50 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Josef Oswald Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Member-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Ankershofen Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG-11.78%3 129
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.22%15 780
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA5.16%13 324
WESTROCK COMPANY-6.24%10 576
SIG GROUP AG-2.12%9 933
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-25.78%9 321