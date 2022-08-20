DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.08.2022 / 18:38 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|LUNARIA GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft (FN 404539k)
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Univ.-Prof. Dr.
|First name:
|Klaus
|Last name(s):
|Rabel
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|158.20 EUR
|1240 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|158.20 EUR
|1240 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XWBO
20.08.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|
|Brahmsplatz 6
|
|1040 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|
