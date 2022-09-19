DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.09.2022 / 12:09 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Pfannberg Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Nikolaus Last name(s): Ankershofen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 139.80 EUR 28 Units 139.80 EUR 44 Units 140.00 EUR 48 Units 140.00 EUR 43 Units 140.00 EUR 83 Units 140.00 EUR 101 Units 140.00 EUR 13 Units 140.00 EUR 684 Units 140.00 EUR 50 Units 140.00 EUR 13 Units 140.00 EUR 9 Units 140.00 EUR 4 Units 140.00 EUR 4 Units 140.00 EUR 3 Units 140.00 EUR 1 Units 140.00 EUR 2 Units 140.00 EUR 1 Units 140.00 EUR 1 Units 140.00 EUR 260 Units 140.00 EUR 24 Units 140.00 EUR 745 Units 140.00 EUR 139 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 139.9937 EUR 2300 Units

e) Date of the transaction

16/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

