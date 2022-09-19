Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:26 2022-09-19 am EDT
136.60 EUR   -2.01%
09/08DD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06DD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/05DD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/19/2022 | 06:11am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2022 / 12:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pfannberg Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Ankershofen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
139.80 EUR 28 Units
139.80 EUR 44 Units
140.00 EUR 48 Units
140.00 EUR 43 Units
140.00 EUR 83 Units
140.00 EUR 101 Units
140.00 EUR 13 Units
140.00 EUR 684 Units
140.00 EUR 50 Units
140.00 EUR 13 Units
140.00 EUR 9 Units
140.00 EUR 4 Units
140.00 EUR 4 Units
140.00 EUR 3 Units
140.00 EUR 1 Units
140.00 EUR 2 Units
140.00 EUR 1 Units
140.00 EUR 1 Units
140.00 EUR 260 Units
140.00 EUR 24 Units
140.00 EUR 745 Units
140.00 EUR 139 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
139.9937 EUR 2300 Units

e) Date of the transaction
16/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


19.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group

 
End of News EQS News Service

78263  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
