

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.06.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: MM Salzburg Privatstiftung (FN 81539 k)



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Georg Mayr-Melnhof, born 1968, is Supervisory Board member of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG and founder and beneficiary to 1)

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft (FN 81906a)

b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share

Identification code: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

75 EUR 4,000 Units

d) Aggregated Information:

Price Aggregated Volume

300,000 EUR 4,000 Units

e) Date of the transaction: 21/06/2024

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

24.06.2024 CET/CEST

