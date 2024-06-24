Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated       
a) Name: MM Salzburg Privatstiftung (FN 81539 k)  
            
2. Reason for the notification         
a) Position/status: Georg Mayr-Melnhof, born 1968, is Supervisory Board member of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG and founder and beneficiary to 1)                      
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification  
            
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft (FN 81906a)                 
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611    
            
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share            
    Identification code: AT0000938204    
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares                   
c) Price(s) and volume(s):  
Price(s)                Volume(s)
75 EUR              4,000 Units
d) Aggregated Information:   
Price                     Aggregated Volume
300,000 EUR           4,000 Units          
e) Date of the transaction: 21/06/2024     
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

24.06.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group

 
End of News EQS News Service

92061  24.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1916741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a