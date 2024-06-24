DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.06.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: MM Salzburg Privatstiftung (FN 81539 k)
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Georg Mayr-Melnhof, born 1968, is Supervisory Board member of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG and founder and beneficiary to 1)
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft (FN 81906a)
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share
Identification code: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
75 EUR 4,000 Units
d) Aggregated Information:
Price Aggregated Volume
300,000 EUR 4,000 Units
e) Date of the transaction: 21/06/2024
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is Europe's leading producer of cardboard and cardboard boxes. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- cardboard and paper (53.7%): 2,433 Kt produced, broken down between recycled fiber-based board (1,217 Kt; No. 1 worlwide), virgin fiber-based board (634 Kt) and papers (582 Kt). At the end of 2022, the group had 6 plants located in Europe;
- cardboard boxes (46.3%): 4,056 million m2 produced in 2022 through 65 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (1.8%), Germany (17.2%), Poland (14.6%), France (9%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Europe (30.8%), the Americas (5.1%) and other (14.7%).