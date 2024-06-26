

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.06.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Melama Privatstiftung, FN 203194 s



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Nikolaus Ankershofen is a member and 1st Deputy Chairman of the Issuer's Supervisory Board - his wife, Melanie Ankershofen, is a founder and beneficiary of Melama Privatstiftung

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, FN 81906a

b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares

Identification code: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

75.00 EUR 6,500 Units

d) Aggregated Information:

Price Aggregated Volume

487,500 EUR 6,500 Units

e) Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

26.06.2024 CET/CEST

