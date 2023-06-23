Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Sophia
Last name(s):Ankershofen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:Dr.
First name:Nikolaus
Last name(s):Ankershofen
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
134.0000 EUR2.0000 Units

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
134.0000 EUR2.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Tradegate Exchange
MIC:TGAT


23.06.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet:www.mm.group

 
84067  23.06.2023 CET/CEST

