23.06.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sophia Last name(s): Ankershofen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Nikolaus Last name(s): Ankershofen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 134.0000 EUR 2.0000 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 134.0000 EUR 2.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

