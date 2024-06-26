EQS DD: Mayr Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by...
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.06.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: CAMA-Privatstiftung, FN 84140k
Reason for the notification
Position/status: Johannes Goess-Saurau is a Supervisory Board member of the issuer and co-founder of CAMA- Privatstiftung, which is the buyer of 8,600 shares of the issuer. Of these, 2,300 shares are attributable to the aforementioned person.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, FN 81906a
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares Identification code: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.00 EUR
2,300 Units
d) Aggregated Information:
Price
Aggregated Volume
172,500 EUR
2,300 Units
Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024
Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
26.06.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet:
www .mm.group
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is Europe's leading producer of cardboard and cardboard boxes. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- cardboard and paper (53.7%): 2,433 Kt produced, broken down between recycled fiber-based board (1,217 Kt; No. 1 worlwide), virgin fiber-based board (634 Kt) and papers (582 Kt). At the end of 2022, the group had 6 plants located in Europe;
- cardboard boxes (46.3%): 4,056 million m2 produced in 2022 through 65 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (1.8%), Germany (17.2%), Poland (14.6%), France (9%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Europe (30.8%), the Americas (5.1%) and other (14.7%).