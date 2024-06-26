Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: CAMA-Privatstiftung, FN 84140k Reason for the notification

Position/status: Johannes Goess-Saurau is a Supervisory Board member of the issuer and co-founder of CAMA- Privatstiftung, which is the buyer of 8,600 shares of the issuer. Of these, 2,300 shares are attributable to the aforementioned person. Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, FN 81906a

b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares Identification code: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

75.00 EUR 2,300 Units d) Aggregated Information: Price Aggregated Volume 172,500 EUR 2,300 Units

Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024 Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

26.06.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Internet: www .mm.group End of News EQS News Service

92697 26.06.2024 CET/CEST