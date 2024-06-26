Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: CAMA-Privatstiftung, FN 84140k
  2. Reason for the notification
  1. Position/status: Johannes Goess-Saurau is a Supervisory Board member of the issuer and co-founder of CAMA- Privatstiftung, which is the buyer of 8,600 shares of the issuer. Of these, 2,300 shares are attributable to the aforementioned person.
  2. Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, FN 81906a
    b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
  2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares Identification code: AT0000938204
    b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s):
    Price(s) Volume(s)

75.00 EUR

2,300 Units

d) Aggregated Information:

Price

Aggregated Volume

172,500 EUR

2,300 Units

  1. Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024
  2. Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

26.06.2024 CET/CEST

Language:

English

Company:

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

1040 Wien

Austria

Internet:

www .mm.group

