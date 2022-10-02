Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:25 2022-09-30 am EDT
132.00 EUR   +1.23%
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed

10/02/2022 | 03:02am EDT
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed

02.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MM Packaging becomes a global player in secondary Healthcare & Pharma packaging

The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has successfully finalized the acquisition of Essentra Packaging which was agreed in June 2022, after receiving approval from all relevant competition authorities. The transaction comprises of 100% of the shares in ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited (UK) and 100% of the shares in Essentra Packaging US Inc (US) as well as their affiliated companies. Through this acquisition, MM Packaging expands its cartons, leaflets and labels activities for the resilient and profitable Healthcare & Pharma market creating an attractive platform for further growth.

Essentra Packaging has 21 manufacturing sites in 10 countries throughout Europe, US Mainland and Puerto Rico ideally complementing MM Packaging’s current position in pharma packaging in the Nordics and France. Essentra Packaging employs about 3,500 people and reported 2021 sales of c. GBP 370 million (currently approx. EUR 410 million).

Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, highlights, “Essentra Packaging is a game-changer for us, positioning MM as a global player in secondary pharma packaging, enabling more innovation and more investment in sustainability. We have identified attractive synergies and upside potential which we will leverage through the integration. Together with the team of Essentra Packaging we are fully geared to shape the future of pharma packaging.”


MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.


For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Website: https://www.mm.group

 


02.10.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1454135

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454135  02.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
