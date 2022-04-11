Log in
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 03:11:04 am EDT
161.60 EUR   +0.25%
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of leading Nordic pharma packaging group - Eson Pac

04/11/2022 | 02:47am EDT
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of leading Nordic pharma packaging group - Eson Pac

11.04.2022 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MM advances on its growth strategy for Packaging

The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) acquired 100% of the shares in Eson Pac, headquartered in Veddige, Sweden, from the majority shareholder Nalka Invest AB as well as family and management minority shareholders.

With total sales of about EUR 48 million, Eson Pac develops, produces and distributes high-quality secondary packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company has three production sites in Sweden and one in Denmark focusing on folding cartons, leaflets and labels. Currently Eson Pac employs approximately 300 people.

"With this acquisition we strengthen our footprint within the Premium business of the Packaging division. The transaction ideally complements our current customer base and offers attractive new opportunities. In combination with our existing operations we can offer more innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers. We have great confidence that together with the highly qualified team of Eson Pac we will shape the common growth path", comments MM CEO, Peter Oswald.

 

MM is Europe's leading producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers. We promote sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products made from renewable, fiber-based raw materials. Therefore, all activities related to sustainability, environment and safety have special priority. MM generates sales of approximately EUR 3.5 billion and employs around 12,800 people (incl. Eson Pac acquisition).

 


11.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1324177

 
End of News EQS News Service

1324177  11.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324177&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
