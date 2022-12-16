Advanced search
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:20 2022-12-16 am EST
155.20 EUR   -1.65%
12/06Mayr Melnhof Karton : Articles of Association - Changes
PU
12/01Agm : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act
EQ
11/03Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia

12/16/2022 | 03:47am EST
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia

16.12.2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has sold its two Packaging sites in Russia, St. Petersburg and Pskov, to the local investor Granelle following approval by the governmental authorities. The selling price amounts to approx. EUR 134 million. In 2021, the plants generated combined sales of approx. EUR 124 million. The transaction is expected to have a neutral impact on MM’s net profit.


MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.


For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Website: https://www.mm.group

 


16.12.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1513039

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513039  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513039&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
