  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  News
  Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
158.80 EUR   -0.75%
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Acquisition of Essentra Packaging to position MM as a leading global pharma packaging producer
EQ
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires Essentra Packaging
EQ
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : MM Group with an expected increase in 2nd quarter and 1st half-year 2022 earnings
EQ
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires Essentra Packaging

06/24/2022 | 02:02am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires Essentra Packaging

24-Jun-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has agreed to acquire Essentra Packaging (100% of the shares in ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited (UK) and its affiliated companies, as well as 100% of the shares in Essentra Packaging US Inc (US)) from Essentra plc (UK) for a cash and debt free consideration of GBP 312 million (currently approx. EUR 365 million).

The acquisition of Essentra Packaging implements MM Packaging's strategy to grow in profitable and resilient segments such as pharma secondary packaging and strengthens its position in the European pharma carton & leaflets market. In addition, this acquisition will expand MM’s footprint into the US market with an important position in the East-Coast pharma hub.

Essentra Packaging has reported 2021 sales of c. GBP 370 million (currently approx. EUR 430 million). Essentra Packaging has 21 manufacturing sites in 10 countries in Europe and North America ideally complementing MM Packaging’s current positions in the Nordics through recently acquired Eson Pac and its legacy business in France. The company delivers to a global customer base of 800+ customers, including 19 of the top 20 pharma companies. Essentra Packaging employs more than 3,500 people.

The purchase price will be paid from existing cash reserves and committed credit lines. The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions (e.g. regulatory approvals). Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2022.

24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180
Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391
E-mail: investor.relations@mm.group
Internet: www.mm.group
ISIN: AT0000938204
WKN: 93820
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1382757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1382757  24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
