Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 26, 2024 at 11:36 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
26.03.2024 / 16:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Dublin, Ireland, 25.3.2024
Overview
☐Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States of America (the)
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.3.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
4,04 %
0,00 %
4,04 %
20 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000938204
808 141
4,04 %
SUBTOTAL A
808 141
4,04 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
FMR LLC
2
FIAM Holdings LLC
1
3
FIAM LLC
2
1,10 %
1,10 %
4
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
2
0,24 %
0,24 %
5
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
1
2,56 %
2,56 %
6
Fidelity Management Trust Company
1
0,14 %
0,14 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is Europe's leading producer of cardboard and cardboard boxes. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- cardboard and paper (53.7%): 2,433 Kt produced, broken down between recycled fiber-based board (1,217 Kt; No. 1 worlwide), virgin fiber-based board (634 Kt) and papers (582 Kt). At the end of 2022, the group had 6 plants located in Europe;
- cardboard boxes (46.3%): 4,056 million m2 produced in 2022 through 65 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (1.8%), Germany (17.2%), Poland (14.6%), France (9%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Europe (30.8%), the Americas (5.1%) and other (14.7%).