EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.03.2024 / 16:35 CET/CEST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Dublin, Ireland,  25.3.2024

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: FMR LLC
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: United States of America (the)

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.3.2024

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
4,04 %		  
0,00 %		  
4,04 %		  
20 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000938204    808 141   4,04 %
SUBTOTAL A 808 141 4,04 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
   SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
    SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.NameDirectly controlled by No.Shares held  directly (%)Financial/other instruments held  directly (%)Total of both (%)
1 FMR LLC        
2 FIAM Holdings LLC 1      
3 FIAM LLC 2 1,10 %   1,10 %
4 Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 2 0,24 %   0,24 %
5 Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 1 2,56 %   2,56 %
6 Fidelity Management Trust Company 1 0,14 %   0,14 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 Dublin, Ireland am  25.3.2024

 


26.03.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group

 
1867803  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

