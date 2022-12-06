Mayr Melnhof Karton : Articles of Association - Changes
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OFMAYR-MELNHOFKARTONAK-
TIENGESELLSCHAFT
1.
GENERAL TERMS
Section 1
Company, Seat and Term
The public limited company operates the company Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft.
The seat is in Vienna.
The duration of the company is not limited to a specific period.
Section 2
The company's objects
The purchase, setup and management of assets dedicated to pro- duction and trade and the exercise of the rights and duties associated with their ownership.
The production and sale of cartonboard and packaging and all asso- ciated business.
The exercise of group management functions.
The acquisition, management and disposal of investments in compa- nies of all kinds and all legal forms both in the country and abroad.
Banking business within the meaning of the Bankwesengesetz (Banking Act) is excluded from the company's activities.
The company is entitled to enter into all transactions and to take all measures that are necessary or useful in this context, in particular the purchase of properties, the setting up of branches and subsidiaries, the total or partial outsourcing or transfer of businesses to associated companies and the conclusion of business management and business transfer contracts, business leasing contracts, cooperation contracts, knowhow transfer contracts and joint venture contracts as well as other company contracts, all both in the country and abroad. It may restrict itself to the management of investments.
Section 3
Public announcements
Public announcements of the Company shall be made, to the extent and as long as required by the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, in the official gazette of Wiener Zeitung. Otherwise, public announcements of the Company shall be made in accordance with the respective applicable legal provisions.
Public announcements of the Company shall be made, to the extent and as long as required by the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, in the official gazette of Wiener Zeitung or in the electronic announcement and information platform of the Federal Government (EVI). Otherwise, public announcements of the Company shall be made in accordance with the respective applicable legal provisions.
II.
SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES
Section 4
Share capital
The company's share capital amounts toEUR 80,000,000.00.
It is divided into 20,000,000 no-par shares, each of which has an equal proportion of the share capital.
All shares are bearer shares.
In the event of a capital increase, if the increase resolution sets down no terms regarding whether the shares are registered or bearer shares, they are bearer shares.
The Management Board is authorized for a period of five years after the entry of this amendment to the Articles of Association in the commercial register,
to increase the share capital from the current nominal value of EUR 80,000,000 by up to a further EUR 8,000,000 by issuing up to 2,000,000 new ordinary bearer shares (no-par value shares) against cash and/or non-cash contributions - in several tranches if necessary - in accordance with Section 169 AktG, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, and to determine the amount and conditions of the issue and the further details of the implementation of the capital increase, in each case subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board,
to offer the new shares to the shareholders for subscription, sub- ject to an exclusion of the subscription right in accordance with subsection c), if necessary by way of indirect subscription rights in accordance with Section 153 (6) AktG,
to exclude shareholders' subscription rights with the approval of the Supervisory Board,
if the capital increase is made against non-cash contributions for the purpose of acquiring companies and businesses, or parts thereof, or shares in one or more companies in Austria and abroad, or
to exclude fractional amounts from shareholders' subscrip- tion rights, or
to service an over-allotment option granted to the issuing
banks.
The Supervisory Board is authorized to adopt amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from the issue of shares from the authorized capi- tal.
[Authorized capital 2022]
Section 5
Share certificates
The Management Board shall determine the form and content of the share certificates and the profit share and renewal coupons. The same applies to partial debentures, interest and renewal coupons and option warrants.
III.
MANAGEMENT BOARD
Section 6
Composition of the Management Board
The Management Board shall consist of three, four, five or six mem- bers, whereby the Supervisory Board may appoint a Chairman of the Management Board from among the members of the Management Board.
The Management Board shall consist of two, three, four, five or six members, whereby the Supervisory Board may appoint a Chairman of the Management Board from among the members of the Manage- ment Board. If a member of the Management Board is appointed Chairman of the Management Board, his vote shall have the casting vote in the event of a tie (Dirimation Right). If and as long as the Management Board consists of two members, the Dirimation Right of the Chairman of the Management Board shall be suspended.
The Supervisory Board may appoint a member of the Management Board as the Deputy Chairman. In addition, the appointment of depu- ty Management Board members is permitted.
Section 7
Representation of the company
The company is represented by two Management Board members jointly or by one Management Board member together with an au- thorised representative.
If two or more Management Board members are appointed, the Su- pervisory Board may grant or withdraw sole authority to individuals among them.
Deputy Management Board members are equal to ordinary Man- agement Board members in their authority to represent the company.
Section 8
Management of the company
The Supervisory Board may determine the allocation of the transac- tions within the Management Board and issue procedural rules for the Management Board in which the management measures requiring consent are defined. In managing the business, the Management Board must observe the statutory provisions, the Articles of Associa- tion and the procedural rules issued by the Supervisory Board.
The Management Board is obliged towards the company to comply with the restrictions that the Articles of Association or the Supervisory Board have specified regarding the scope of its authority or that arise from a resolution by the Shareholders' Meeting per Section 103 AktG.
Section 9
Report to the Supervisory Board
The Management Board must present a report to the Supervisory Board at least once a year regarding basic questions relating to the company's future business policy and the future changes to the as- set, financial and profit situation in the form of a forecast statement (annual report). The Management Board must also report to the Su- pervisory Board regularly, at least once a quarter, on the progress of the business and the company's situation compared with the forecast statement, taking into account the future changes (quarterly report). In the case of important matters, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is to be informed without delay. The Supervisory Board is also to be informed without delay about circumstances that are of major importance to the company's profitability or liquidity (special report).
The annual report and the quarterly reports are to be submitted in
