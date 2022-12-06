Mayr Melnhof Karton : Articles of Association - Changes

The acquisition, management and disposal of investments in compa- nies of all kinds and all legal forms both in the country and abroad.

The purchase, setup and management of assets dedicated to pro- duction and trade and the exercise of the rights and duties associated with their ownership.

The company is entitled to enter into all transactions and to take all measures that are necessary or useful in this context, in particular the purchase of properties, the setting up of branches and subsidiaries, the total or partial outsourcing or transfer of businesses to associated companies and the conclusion of business management and business transfer contracts, business leasing contracts, cooperation contracts, knowhow transfer contracts and joint venture contracts as well as other company contracts, all both in the country and abroad. It may restrict itself to the management of investments.

Section 3

Public announcements

Public announcements of the Company shall be made, to the extent and as long as required by the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, in the official gazette of Wiener Zeitung or in the electronic announcement and information platform of the Federal Government (EVI). Otherwise, public announcements of the Company shall be made in accordance with the respective applicable legal provisions.

II.

SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES

Section 4

Share capital