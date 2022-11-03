Mayr Melnhof Karton : Bericht zum 3. Quartal 2022

MM Group

Group Report

Dear Shareholders,

Your Company recorded organic growth of nearly 6 % in Packaging in the first three quarters. This demonstrates that demand for our natural, recyclable products from renewable fibers stayed high and that customers esteem our investments in competitive sites, innovation and sustainability.

The acquisition of Essentra Packaging, finalized at the beginning of October, marked a further milestone in the past two years transformation of MM concentrating on value enhancing acquisitions and focused organic growth combined with a strong emphasis on the improvement of productivity. This acquisition positions MM as a global player in secondary pharma packaging and contributes to more resilience and growth throughout our business.

Performance in the 3rd quarter remained strong, although behind the exceptional high level of the 2nd quarter, which allowed for an important rise in results for the first three quarters of 2022 in a very challenging cost and operating environment.

We continued to mitigate significant cost inflation through price adjustments, cost control and efficiency gains. Moreover, the inclusion of the cartonboard and paper mills MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills, which we acquired at the beginning of August 2021, had a particular impact on the income statement. While Packaging registered an ongoing solid order intake, the order backlog of Board & Paper saw a significant reduction throughout the 3rd quarter towards a pre-pandemic level due to the filled supply chain. This required selective temporary downtime aside the rebuilding work for the production of more Absorbex® from MM Kotkamills. Despite recurring bottlenecks on our procurement markets, we managed to keep up a steady supply of our customers.

For the 4th quarter, we expect impacts from necessary adjustment measures and ongoing selective temporary downtime in the Board & Paper division. Although a recessionary scenario must be assumed for the economy as a whole, most of our business areas are expected to set forth a rather robust development despite further destocking in the supply chain filtering through. In the current rapidly changing environment safeguarding of profitability stays our top priority.

Income Statement

The income statement as of the first three quarters is particularly characterized by the inclusion of the cartonboard and paper mills MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills, which were acquired at the beginning of August 2021.

The Group's consolidated sales amounted to EUR 3,450.4 million and were EUR 1,343.3 million above the previous year's value (1-3Q 2021: EUR 2,107.1 million). This rise mainly results from the previous year's acquisitions and passing on cost increases through higher prices.