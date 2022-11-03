Mayr Melnhof Karton : Bericht zum 3. Quartal 2022

Report for the first three Quarters of 2022 Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Solid performance also in the 3rd quarter
Growth strategy for Packaging executed
Preserving profitability - priority in a slowing overall economy
Group Key Indicators
1st - 3rd Quarter
Jan. 1 - Sep. 30,
Jan. 1 - Sep. 30,
(consolidated, in millions of EUR)
2022
2021
+/-
Consolidated sales
3,450.4
2,107.1
+ 63.7 %
EBITDA
591.2
283.0
+ 109.0 %
EBITDA margin (%)
17.1 %
13.4 %
+ 371 bp
Operating profit
452.2
177.2
+ 155.2 %
Operating margin (%)
13.1 %
8.4 %
+ 470 bp
Return on capital employed (%)
18.7 %
12.7 %
+ 604 bp
Profit before tax
416.8
162.4
+ 156.7 %
Income tax expense
(101.6)
(34.0)
Profit for the period
315.2
128.4
+ 145.4 %
Net profit margin (%)
9.1 %
6.1 %
Earnings per share (in EUR)
15.67
6.37
+ 146.0 %
Cash flow from operating activities
255.7
165.8
+ 54.2 %
Capital expenditures (CAPEX)
252.1
181.9
+ 38.6 %
Depreciation and amortization1)
139.0
105.8
+ 31.5 %
incl. impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Balance sheet date
Sep. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Total equity (in millions of EUR)
1,957.7
1,661.9
Total assets (in millions of EUR)
4,666.4
4,014.2
Equity ratio (%)
42.0 %
41.4 %
Net debt (-) (in millions of EUR)
- 1,552.2
- 1,063.5
Employees
13,070
12,492
MM Group
Group Report
Dear Shareholders,
Your Company recorded organic growth of nearly 6 % in Packaging in the first three quarters. This demonstrates that demand for our natural, recyclable products from renewable fibers stayed high and that customers esteem our investments in competitive sites, innovation and sustainability.
The acquisition of Essentra Packaging, finalized at the beginning of October, marked a further milestone in the past two years transformation of MM concentrating on value enhancing acquisitions and focused organic growth combined with a strong emphasis on the improvement of productivity. This acquisition positions MM as a global player in secondary pharma packaging and contributes to more resilience and growth throughout our business.
Performance in the 3rd quarter remained strong, although behind the exceptional high level of the 2nd quarter, which allowed for an important rise in results for the first three quarters of 2022 in a very challenging cost and operating environment.
We continued to mitigate significant cost inflation through price adjustments, cost control and efficiency gains. Moreover, the inclusion of the cartonboard and paper mills MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills, which we acquired at the beginning of August 2021, had a particular impact on the income statement. While Packaging registered an ongoing solid order intake, the order backlog of Board & Paper saw a significant reduction throughout the 3rd quarter towards a pre-pandemic level due to the filled supply chain. This required selective temporary downtime aside the rebuilding work for the production of more Absorbex® from MM Kotkamills. Despite recurring bottlenecks on our procurement markets, we managed to keep up a steady supply of our customers.
For the 4th quarter, we expect impacts from necessary adjustment measures and ongoing selective temporary downtime in the Board & Paper division. Although a recessionary scenario must be assumed for the economy as a whole, most of our business areas are expected to set forth a rather robust development despite further destocking in the supply chain filtering through. In the current rapidly changing environment safeguarding of profitability stays our top priority.
Income Statement
The income statement as of the first three quarters is particularly characterized by the inclusion of the cartonboard and paper mills MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills, which were acquired at the beginning of August 2021.
The Group's consolidated sales amounted to EUR 3,450.4 million and were EUR 1,343.3 million above the previous year's value (1-3Q 2021: EUR 2,107.1 million). This rise mainly results from the previous year's acquisitions and passing on cost increases through higher prices.
At EUR 452.2 million, an operating profit EUR 275.0 million above the previous year's value was reached (1-3Q 2021: EUR 177.2 million). The significant rise primarily results from the division MM Board & Paper. In the previous year, one-off expenses from the initial consolidation of MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills amounting to EUR 31.9 million as well as from adjustment and restructuring measures of EUR 26.1 million in the division MM Packaging were recognized. This was offset by one-off income from the sale of the Eerbeek and Baiersbronn board mills in the amount of EUR 50.1 million. The Group's operating margin thus rose to 13.1 % (1-3Q 2021: 8.4 %).
Financial income totaled EUR 3.1 million (1-3Q 2021: EUR 1.9 million). The increase of financial expenses from EUR -16.8 million to EUR -23.3 million is in particular due to the issuance of Schuldschein loans and Namensschuldverschreibungen in the previous year to finance the acquisitions and organic growth projects. "Other financial result - net" changed from EUR 0.1 million to EUR -15.2 million, in particular owing to currency translation.
Accordingly, profit before tax, at EUR 416.8 million, was EUR 254.4 million above the previous year's value (1-3Q 2021: EUR 162.4 million). Income tax expense amounted to EUR 101.6 million (1-3Q 2021: EUR 34.0 million), resulting in an effective Group tax rate of 24.4 % (1-3Q 2021: 20.9 %).
Profit for the period rose by EUR 186.8 million to EUR 315.2 million after EUR 128.4 million in the first three quarters of the previous year and earnings per share from EUR 6.37 to EUR 15.67.
Assets, Capital, and Liquid Funds
The Group's total assets amounted to EUR 4,666.4 million as of September 30, 2022, EUR 652.2 million higher than the comparable value as of December 31, 2021 (EUR 4,014.2 million). The Group's total equity grew from EUR 1,661.9 million to EUR 1,957.7 million, with the dividend payment for 2021 of EUR 70.0 million diminishing the mainly profit-related increase.
Financial liabilities, primarily of a long-term character, increased to EUR 1,648.0 million after EUR 1,423.1 million at the end of the previous year. Total cash decreased mainly due to the provision of the preliminary purchase price for the acquisition of Essentra Packaging to EUR 95.8 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 359.5 million). Net debt of the Group therefore totaled EUR 1,552.2 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 1,063.5 million). The equity ratio remained almost unchanged at 42.0 % (December 31, 2021: 41.4 %).
Non-current assets changed mostly investment- and acquisition-related from EUR 2,460.0 million to EUR 2,640.0 million. Current assets of EUR 2,026.4 million were higher than at the end of 2021 (EUR 1,554.2 million), in particular due to increased inventories and trade receivables.
Cash Flow Development
Cash flow from operating activities increased in the first three quarters from EUR 165.8 million to EUR 255.7 million. An increase in cash-effective result was offset by a sharp rise in working capital.
Cash flow from investing activities changed from EUR -806.0 million to EUR -626.9 million. Higher payments from the change in consolidated companies in the previous year contrasted with the payment of the preliminary purchase price for the acquisition of the Scandinavian pharma packaging group Eson Pac and the provision of the preliminary purchase price for the acquisition of Essentra Packaging. Payments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets increased from EUR 185.9 million to EUR 240.6 million and focused on expansions and growth projects in both divisions, with the aim of increasing both operational efficiencies and the offer of innovative and sustainable product solutions.
Cash flow from financing activities changed from EUR 851.3 million to EUR 108.9 million. This change results from the issuance of Schuldschein loans and Namensschuldverschreibungen in the previous year.
Development in the 3rd Quarter
In the course of continuous strong demand throughout most of the quarter and only selective necessary downtime at Board & Paper towards the end of the quarter as well as further price increases to compensate for the ongoing strong cost inflation consolidated sales of EUR 1,231.9 million were above the previous quarter's value (EUR 1,158.1 million). The increase compared to the previous year's level (3Q 2021: EUR 817.5 million) results primarily from the inclusion of MM Kotkamills and MM Kwidzyn as well as necessary price adjustments.
At EUR 167.2 million, the Group's operating profit was below the 2nd quarter of 2022 (EUR 173.9 million) but above the value of the 3rd quarter of the previous year (EUR 85.1 million). The latter was mainly characterized by the income from the sale of the Eerbeek and Baiersbronn mills in the amount of EUR 50.1 million and by one-off expenses from the acquisition of the mills Kwidzyn and Kotkamills in the amount of EUR 31.9 million. The operating margin amounted to 13.6 % (2Q 2022:
15.0 %; 3Q 2021: 10.4 %). Profit for the period reached EUR 109.4 million (2Q 2022: EUR 126.3 million; 3Q 2021: EUR 66.2 million).
Capacity utilization of the division MM Board & Paper at 91 % in the 3rd quarter was lower than in the previous quarter (2Q 2022: 99 %; 3Q 2021: 95 %), mainly due to planned maintenance shutdowns and selective market-related downtime. The operating margin amounted to 15.6 % (2Q 2022: 18.1 %; 3Q 2021: 9.5 %).
The 3rd quarter in the packaging division was mainly characterized by volume increases and implemented cost passes. In addition, one-off ancillary acquisition costs for the purchase of Essentra Packaging had to be recognized. The operating margin was at 9.2 % (2Q 2022: 8.4 %; 3Q 2021: 10.4 %).
