Mayr Melnhof Karton : Form of revoking a power of attorney

Revocation of Proxy

for the 28th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, at 10:00 am, CEST, on April 27th, 2022, 1010 Vienna, Wipplingerstrasse 34

Shareholder (sub-principal)

First name, last name / company name

Street, postcode, place of residence

Date of birth / registration no.

Custodian a/c no. Bank

E-mail address (in granting the power of attorney, the principal confirms that only he/she has access to this e-mail address)

If you are not issuing this revocation as a shareholder but as a representative of a shareholder, please enclose proof of your power of representation (power of attorney issued by the shareholder, appointment decree from a court, etc.).

Revocation

I/we herewith revoke the power of attorney which I/we granted to

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

(name of proxy in block letters)

to represent me/us at the 28th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna, Commercial Register No. 81906 a, at 10:00 am, CEST, on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, at 1010 Vienna, Wipplingerstrasse 34.

Date

Signature / corporate signature

Signature of all joint holders, where applicable

Please complete and return by 4:00 pm, CEST, on April 25th, 2022 (time of receipt) - By mail to Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Austria

- By fax to +43 (0) 1 8900 500 - 93

- By e-mail to the e-mail address of your chosen special proxy (as a scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.) Thereafter: - By e-mail to the e-mail address of your chosen special proxy (as a scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.) Additional information is available on the website:www.mm.group/en/ or https://www.mm.group/en/for-investors/ordinary- shareholders-meeting/

