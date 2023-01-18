Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
2023-01-18
154.30 EUR   -0.32%
Mayr Melnhof Karton : MM Syndicate CEO Presentation Jan. 18, 2023

01/18/2023 | 06:40am EST
2022 - Good progress in a turbulent

environment

MM Syndicate Meeting January 18, 2023

W W W . M M . G R O U P

1

Successful implementation of the transformation strategy

Sustainable improvement of competitiveness through important milestones in 2022

  • Number and severity of occupational accidents significantly reduced
  • The strategic acquisitions of the cartonboard and paper mills MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills (August 2021) and Eson Pac have significantly exceeded the expectations of the business plan
  • Growth investments in Deeside (UK), Bydgozszc (Poland), Neupack (Austria) and Romania were successfully implemented
  • The acquisition of Essentra Packaging (October 2022) creates a platform for growth and more resilience for MM Packaging

Successful pass-through of raw material and energy costs

Divestment of the Russian plants for € 134 million

Strengthening of leadership team at MM Packaging

MM Transformation & Outlook

Syndicate January 18, 2023

2

Laying the foundation for further profit growth

Overview of the most important targets and challenges in 2023

Implementation of strategic investments in MM Frohnleiten, MM Neuss, MM Kolicevo and MM Kotkamills including photovoltaic systems within the scope of the budget

Preparation of a strategic investment in MM Kwidzyn

Construction of a new plant within Beauty & Personal Care in Poland

Sales increase in MM Board & Paper, mainly through new barrier board solutions, and in Packaging, mainly through innovative solutions

Achieve the business plan for the Essentra Packaging acquisition and higher organic growth in Pharma & Healthcare

Realize growth and productivity gains in Food & Specialities as a result of the implemented growth investments in 2022

  • Headwinds for 2023 results:
    • Rebuilds at 3 cartonboard machines with long downtimes
    • Weak order situation for board and paper
    • Loss of profit contribution from the Russia business and low profit contribution of Essentra Packaging in 2023 according to business plan
    • Pass-throughof increasing fixed costs is difficult during recessions

MM Transformation & Outlook

Syndicate January 18, 2023

3

W W W . M M . G R O U P

MM Transformation & Outlook

Syndicate January 18, 2023

4

Disclaimer

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 11:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
