Mayr Melnhof Karton : MM Syndicate CEO Presentation Jan. 18, 2023

Strengthening of leadership team at MM Packaging

Divestment of the Russian plants for € 134 million

Successful pass-through of raw material and energy costs

The acquisition of

The strategic acquisitions of the cartonboard and paper mills

Number and severity of occupational accidents significantly reduced

Sustainable improvement of competitiveness through important milestones in 2022

Successful implementation of the transformation strategy

Laying the foundation for further profit growth

Overview of the most important targets and challenges in 2023

Implementation of strategic investments in MM Frohnleiten, MM Neuss, MM Kolicevo and MM Kotkamills including photovoltaic systems within the scope of the budget

Preparation of a strategic investment in MM Kwidzyn

Construction of a new plant within Beauty & Personal Care in Poland

Sales increase in MM Board & Paper, mainly through new barrier board solutions, and in Packaging, mainly through innovative solutions

Achieve the business plan for the Essentra Packaging acquisition and higher organic growth in Pharma & Healthcare

Realize growth and productivity gains in Food & Specialities as a result of the implemented growth investments in 2022

Headwinds for 2023 results:

Rebuilds at 3 cartonboard machines with long downtimes Weak order situation for board and paper Loss of profit contribution from the Russia business and low profit contribution of Essentra Packaging in 2023 according to business plan Pass-through of increasing fixed costs is difficult during recessions

