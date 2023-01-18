Mayr Melnhof Karton : MM Syndicate CEO Presentation Jan. 18, 2023

Laying the foundation for further profit growth
Overview of the most important targets and challenges in 2023
Implementation of strategic investments in MM Frohnleiten, MM Neuss, MM Kolicevo and MM Kotkamills including photovoltaic systems within the scope of the budget
Preparation of a strategic investment in MM Kwidzyn
Construction of a new plant within Beauty & Personal Care in Poland
Sales increase in MM Board & Paper, mainly through new barrier board solutions, and in Packaging, mainly through innovative solutions
Achieve the business plan for the Essentra Packaging acquisition and higher organic growth in Pharma & Healthcare
Realize growth and productivity gains in Food & Specialities as a result of the implemented growth investments in 2022
Headwinds for 2023 results:
Rebuilds at 3 cartonboard machines with long downtimes
Weak order situation for board and paper
Loss of profit contribution from the Russia business and low profit contribution of Essentra Packaging in 2023 according to business plan
Pass-throughof increasing fixed costs is difficult during recessions
MM Transformation & Outlook
