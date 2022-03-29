Mayr Melnhof Karton : Question form

Question Form

for the 28th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, at 10:00 am, CEST, on April 27th, 2022, 1010 Vienna, Wipplingerstrasse 34

PLEASE NOTE: This form does not entitle the holder to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person. Please contact your custodian bank and ensure that your shares are duly deposited by means of a safe custody receipt (record date: April 17th, 2022) in order to register participation in the Shareholders' Meeting.

Registration deadline: 12:00 midnight, CEST, on Friday, May 15, 2020 (receipt of safe custody receipts)

Dear Shareholder,

In order to enable the Management Board to prepare your questions as accurately as possible and to answer them quickly, you are requested to submit your questions by e-mail to fragen.mm@hauptversammlung.atin advance of the Shareholders' Meeting, in time for this question form to reach the Company no later than April 22nd, 2022.

Any (further) questions during the Shareholders' Meeting may only be submitted in text form by e-mail directly to fragen.mm@hauptversammlung.at. Please refer to the convening notice and information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation in accordance with Section 3 (3) in conjunction with Section 2 (4) COVID-19-GesV (COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance) ("Participation Information") published on the Company's website at www.mm.group/en/ or https://www.mm.group/en/for-investors/ordinary-shareholders-meeting/ for further details.

This English version is a translation of the German original text.

