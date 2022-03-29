Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/29 02:18:08 am EDT
156.4 EUR   +1.30%
02:04aMAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Form of revoking a power of attorney
PU
02:04aMAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Question form
PU
02:03aMAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayr Melnhof Karton : Question form

03/29/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Question Form

for the 28th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, at 10:00 am, CEST, on April 27th, 2022, 1010 Vienna, Wipplingerstrasse 34

PLEASE NOTE: This form does not entitle the holder to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person. Please contact your custodian bank and ensure that your shares are duly deposited by means of a safe custody receipt (record date: April 17th, 2022) in order to register participation in the Shareholders' Meeting.

Registration deadline: 12:00 midnight, CEST, on Friday, May 15, 2020 (receipt of safe custody receipts)

Questioner (shareholder)

First name, last name / company name

Street, postcode, place of residence

Date of birth / registration no.

Custodian a/c no. Bank

E-mail address (the signature on this form confirms that only the person granting the power of attorney has access to this e-mail address)

Dear Shareholder,

In order to enable the Management Board to prepare your questions as accurately as possible and to answer them quickly, you are requested to submit your questions by e-mail to fragen.mm@hauptversammlung.atin advance of the Shareholders' Meeting, in time for this question form to reach the Company no later than April 22nd, 2022.

Any (further) questions during the Shareholders' Meeting may only be submitted in text form by e-mail directly to fragen.mm@hauptversammlung.at. Please refer to the convening notice and information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation in accordance with Section 3 (3) in conjunction with Section 2 (4) COVID-19-GesV (COVID-19 Company Law Ordinance) ("Participation Information") published on the Company's website at www.mm.group/en/ or https://www.mm.group/en/for-investors/ordinary-shareholders-meeting/ for further details.

Questions

PTO Page 1 of 2

Date

Signature / corporate signature

Signature of all joint holders, where applicable

This English version is a translation of the German original text.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
02:04aMAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Form of revoking a power of attorney
PU
02:04aMAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Question form
PU
02:03aMAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 C..
EQ
03/17DD : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2022
CI
03/15MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Annual Results 2021
EQ
03/15Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Announces Dividend for the Financial Year 2021
CI
03/15MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Annual results
CO
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, 2021 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2022
CI
03/08MAYR MELNHOF KARTON : Humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Stop of cartonboard deliveries to Russ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 901 M 3 183 M 3 183 M
Net income 2021 157 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2021 1 248 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 3 088 M 3 389 M 3 389 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 12 506
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 154,40 €
Average target price 177,50 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Josef Oswald Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Member-Supervisory Board
Nikolaus Ankershofen Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG-12.57%3 389
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-1.83%17 433
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA14.68%14 528
WESTROCK COMPANY7.10%13 844
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-16.41%11 499
MONDI PLC-16.57%9 600