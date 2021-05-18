Mayr Melnhof Karton : Report for the first quarter of 2021

MM GROUP

Group Report

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

Your Company recorded overall high capacity utilization with robust demand for cartonboard packaging in the 1st quarter of 2021. Sales and operating profit were slightly below the previous year's level. An increase in result in the packaging division was offset by a significant decline in the cartonboard division.

In the cartonboard division, the drastically rising prices of recovered paper over the last few months, but also higher prices for energy, pulp, chemicals and logistics, led to a significant cost inflation after last year's cost deflation. For this reason, MM Karton has already increased the prices for recycled fiber- based cartonboard in two steps, effective in the 2nd quarter and again in the middle of the year. In the case of virgin fiber-based cartonboard, prices are also to be increased in the middle of the year where there is no longer-term validity. The cost increases for cartonboard, paper, inks and varnishes, which are clearly noticeable by MM Packaging in the 2nd quarter, will mainly be passed on from the middle of the year onwards.

The objective is to return in the second half of the year 2021 to the earnings level of the 1st quarter in the Group's current business after an expected decline in result in the 2nd quarter.

INCOME STATEMENT

Consolidated sales of the Group amounted to EUR 641.3 million in the first three months of 2021, almost reaching the previous year's level (1Q 2020: EUR 646.6 million).

At EUR 61.2 million, the operating profit was 5.2 % or EUR 3.4 million below the comparative value of the previous year (1Q 2020: EUR 64.6 million). An increase in the packaging division was contrasted by a decline in the cartonboard division. In the previous year, one-off expenses in the amount of EUR -8.6 million were included, which were divided equally between the two divisions. The Group's operating margin was at 9.6 % (1Q 2020: 10.0 %).

Financial income of EUR 0.5 million (1Q 2020: EUR 0.4 million) contrasted with financial expenses of

EUR -3.6 million (1Q 2020: EUR -2.1 million). "Other financial result - net" amounted to EUR 0.5 million

(1Q 2020: EUR -0.1 million).