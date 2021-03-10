Log in
Wiener Boerse  >  Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mayr Melnhof Karton : to acquire Kwidzyn (Poland) mill from International Paper

03/10/2021 | 01:18pm EST
Mayr-Melnhof Group has agreed to acquire International Paper (Poland) Holding sp. z.o.o. ('Kwidzyn') from International Paper for a debt and cash free amount of around EUR 670 million and additionally assuming ca. EUR 33 million of usufruct and operating lease liabilities according to IFRS treatment. The acquisition of Kwidzyn forms part of MM's strategy to grow in high quality virgin fiber based cartonboard with innovative, sustainable and cost effective FBB grades. The proposed transaction will be immediately earnings accretive.

At its integrated pulp and paper site in Poland, Kwidzyn operates a pulp mill with an annual capacity of around 400,000 t and four integrated cartonboard / paper machines: The flagship is a FBB board machine with 260,000 t annual capacity. In addition, Kwidzyn has recently entered the MF kraft paper segment through the conversion of one of its paper machines to serve the growing demand for flexible fiber-based packaging products. Production of this machine is increasing up to an annual capacity of 75,000 t. Finally, Kwidzyn operates two of the most attractive copy paper machines (UWF) in Europe with an annual total capacity of 410,000 t. About 2,300 people are working at the mill. In 2020 it generated an Adjusted EBITDA of ca. EUR 92 million on sales of ca. EUR 510 million.

The cash payment will be funded from committed bank credit lines and the issuance of a Schuldschein. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2021.

Strategic Rationale

  • Expand Mayr-Melnhof Group's competitive position versus the two market leaders in the growing European FBB market with innovation of sustainable products and a broader service offering
  • Enter the attractive flexible fiber-based packaging segment
  • Enter the Uncoated Fine Paper (UWF) segment via an established low cost producer
  • Leverage the favourable cost position for further growth in FBB or other packaging grades
  • Harvest synergy potential

Mayr-Melnhof Group CEO, Peter Oswald, comments: 'The acquisition of Kwidzyn perfectly complements our existing cartonboard business. It enables MMK to drive innovation for more sustainable packaging solutions in the growing virgin fiber-based cartonboard market and creates attractive new perspectives from the integration of pulp and paper at a site in Europe with cost advantages. We have great confidence in the highly qualified team of Kwidzyn to shape a promising common future together.'

Disclaimer

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 18:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 532 M 3 012 M 3 012 M
Net income 2020 161 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2020 103 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 3 560 M 4 233 M 4 236 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 072
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 204,13 €
Last Close Price 178,00 €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Josef Oswald Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romuald Bertl Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG7.88%4 232
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY10.20%21 539
WESTROCK COMPANY21.64%13 953
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.52%13 182
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC5.57%12 289
MONDI PLC4.83%12 138
