Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Group successfully places one billion EUR Schuldschein loan

03/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Funds will be used to finance acquisitions and organic growth projects 
 
Financing 
 
Vienna - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, together with the arranging banks Erste Group, 
Bank Austria and Raiffeisenbank International, has successfully placed a 
Schuldschein loan and Namensschuldverschreibungen in a total volume of EUR 1 
billion with a broadly diversified group of institutional investors in Austria 
and abroad. The original target volume of EUR 300 million was oversubscribed by 
a factor of six. The transaction comprises tranches with fixed as well as 
variable interest rates over a duration of 5 to 15 years. The average duration 
amounts to 8.8 years with an average interest rate of 1.5 %. 
 
The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and 
IP Kwidzyn, Poland, as well as for organic growth. Franz Hiesinger, CFO of the 
MM Group, comments: "In a favorable capital market environment, a high level of 
confidence was placed in our stable business model and the growth course in 
sustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging solutions we have embarked 
upon. Following this transaction, the Group's financing continues to be based on 
a very solid capital base." 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information, please contact: 
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck 
Investor Relations 
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG 
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria 
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180 
Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195 
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 530 M 3 056 M 3 056 M
Net income 2020 162 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2020 103 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 3 616 M 4 375 M 4 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 10 072
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 189,00 €
Last Close Price 180,80 €
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Josef Oswald Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romuald Bertl Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG9.58%4 375
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-0.14%19 518
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-4.27%12 431
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC2.94%12 148
MONDI PLC0.29%11 639
WESTROCK COMPANY0.14%11 487
