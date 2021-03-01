PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Group successfully places one billion EUR Schuldschein loan

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funds will be used to finance acquisitions and organic growth projects Financing Vienna - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, together with the arranging banks Erste Group, Bank Austria and Raiffeisenbank International, has successfully placed a Schuldschein loan and Namensschuldverschreibungen in a total volume of EUR 1 billion with a broadly diversified group of institutional investors in Austria and abroad. The original target volume of EUR 300 million was oversubscribed by a factor of six. The transaction comprises tranches with fixed as well as variable interest rates over a duration of 5 to 15 years. The average duration amounts to 8.8 years with an average interest rate of 1.5 %. The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and IP Kwidzyn, Poland, as well as for organic growth. Franz Hiesinger, CFO of the MM Group, comments: "In a favorable capital market environment, a high level of confidence was placed in our stable business model and the growth course in sustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging solutions we have embarked upon. Following this transaction, the Group's financing continues to be based on a very solid capital base." Further inquiry note: For further information, please contact: Stephan Sweerts-Sporck Investor Relations Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180 Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195 e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

