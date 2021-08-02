Log in
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Divestment of Eerbeek and Baiersbronn board mills finalized

08/02/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") announces the closing of the divestment 
of its virgin fiber-based cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands, and 
Baiersbronn, Germany, to a subsidiary of funds managed by Oaktree Capital 
Management, L.P. The divestment is in line with MM's strategy to focus on new 
acquisitions and growth capex. 
 
The mills Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about 
245kt of virgin fiber-based cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and 
employ approximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information, please contact: 
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck 
Investor Relations 
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG 
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria 
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180 
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com 
 
