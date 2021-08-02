PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Divestment of Eerbeek and Baiersbronn board mills finalized

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- No Keyword Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") announces the closing of the divestment of its virgin fiber-based cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands, and Baiersbronn, Germany, to a subsidiary of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. The divestment is in line with MM's strategy to focus on new acquisitions and growth capex. The mills Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about 245kt of virgin fiber-based cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and employ approximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020. Further inquiry note: For further information, please contact: Stephan Sweerts-Sporck Investor Relations Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180 e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 02, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)