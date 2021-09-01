PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Peter Oswald (natural person)
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 31.08.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
178.40 38
178.60 240
total volume: 278
total price: 49,643.20
average price: 178.57
ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 01.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
178.60 722
total volume: 722
total price: 128,949.20
average price: 178.60
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
