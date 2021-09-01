PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Peter Oswald (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000938204 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 31.08.2021; UTC+02:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO currency: Euro price volume 178.40 38 178.60 240 total volume: 278 total price: 49,643.20 average price: 178.57 ISIN: AT0000938204 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 01.09.2021; UTC+02:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO currency: Euro price volume 178.60 722 total volume: 722 total price: 128,949.20 average price: 178.60 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 01, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)