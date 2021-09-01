Log in
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

09/01/2021 | 11:16am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Peter Oswald (natural person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities 
function: Chief executive officer 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: AT0000938204 
description of the financial instrument: Shares 
type: acquisition 
date: 31.08.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
              178.40                   38 
              178.60                  240 
 
total volume: 278 
total price: 49,643.20 
average price: 178.57 
 
 
ISIN: AT0000938204 
description of the financial instrument: Shares 
type: acquisition 
date: 01.09.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
              178.60                  722 
 
total volume: 722 
total price: 128,949.20 
average price: 178.60 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

