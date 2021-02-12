PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton to acquire Kwidzyn (Poland) mill from International Paper

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proposed acquisition expands MMK's activities in virgin fiber-based cartonboard
and creates attractive development potential
Vienna - Mayr-Melnhof Group has agreed to acquire International Paper (Poland)
Holding sp. z.o.o. ("Kwidzyn") from International Paper for a debt and cash free
amount of around EUR 670 million and additionally assuming ca. EUR 33 million of
usufruct and operating lease liabilities according to IFRS treatment. The
acquisition of Kwidzyn forms part of MM's strategy to grow in high quality
virgin fiber-based cartonboard with innovative, sustainable and cost effective
FBB grades. The proposed transaction will be immediately earnings accretive.
At its integrated pulp and paper site in Poland, Kwidzyn operates a pulp mill
with an annual capacity of around 400,000 t and four integrated cartonboard /
paper machines: The flagship is a FBB board machine with 260,000 t annual
capacity. In addition, Kwidzyn has recently entered the MF kraft paper segment
through the conversion of one of its paper machines to serve the growing demand
for flexible fiber-based packaging products. Production of this machine is
increasing up to an annual capacity of 75,000 t. Finally, Kwidzyn operates two
of the most attractive copy paper machines (UWF) in Europe with an annual total
capacity of 410,000 t. About 2,300 people are working at the mill. In 2020 it
generated an Adjusted EBITDA of ca. EUR 92 million on sales of ca. EUR 510
million.
The cash payment will be funded from committed bank credit lines and the
issuance of a Schuldschein. The transaction is subject to customary closing
conditions. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2021.
