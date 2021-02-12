Log in
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton to acquire Kwidzyn (Poland) mill from International Paper

02/12/2021 | 12:31am EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Proposed acquisition expands MMK's activities in virgin fiber-based cartonboard 
and creates attractive development potential 
 
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 
11.02.2021 
 
Vienna - Mayr-Melnhof Group has agreed to acquire International Paper (Poland) 
Holding sp. z.o.o. ("Kwidzyn") from International Paper for a debt and cash free 
amount of around EUR 670 million and additionally assuming ca. EUR 33 million of 
usufruct and operating lease liabilities according to IFRS treatment. The 
acquisition of Kwidzyn forms part of MM's strategy to grow in high quality 
virgin fiber-based cartonboard with innovative, sustainable and cost effective 
FBB grades. The proposed transaction will be immediately earnings accretive. 
 
At its integrated pulp and paper site in Poland, Kwidzyn operates a pulp mill 
with an annual capacity of around 400,000 t and four integrated cartonboard / 
paper machines: The flagship is a FBB board machine with 260,000 t annual 
capacity. In addition, Kwidzyn has recently entered the MF kraft paper segment 
through the conversion of one of its paper machines to serve the growing demand 
for flexible fiber-based packaging products. Production of this machine is 
increasing up to an annual capacity of 75,000 t. Finally, Kwidzyn operates two 
of the most attractive copy paper machines (UWF) in Europe with an annual total 
capacity of 410,000 t. About 2,300 people are working at the mill. In 2020 it 
generated an Adjusted EBITDA of ca. EUR 92 million on sales of ca. EUR 510 
million. 
 
The cash payment will be funded from committed bank credit lines and the 
issuance of a Schuldschein. The transaction is subject to customary closing 
conditions. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2021. 
 
Dial in details for an investor conference call today on February 12, 2021 at 
10:00 a.m. CET and a presentation are available from our website http:// 
www.mayr-melnhof.com. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information, please contact: 
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck 
Investor Relations 
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6 
A-1040 Vienna, Austria 
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180 
Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195 
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 00:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY -0.48% 48.17 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG -0.61% 163.2 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
