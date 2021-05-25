PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Pfannberg Privatstiftung (legal person)
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Nikolaus Ankershofen
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 20.05.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
163.20 110
163.40 112
163.60 78
163.20 190
163.40 51
163.60 59
163.20 143
163.40 47
163.60 110
163.20 110
163.40 92
163.60 98
163.40 170
163.60 101
163.80 29
163.80 71
164.00 229
163.80 8
164.00 292
164.00 300
total volume: 2,400
total price: 392,674.40
average price: 163.61
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
