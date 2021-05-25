PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Pfannberg Privatstiftung (legal person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities name and surname: Nikolaus Ankershofen function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: AT0000938204 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 20.05.2021; UTC+02:00 market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO currency: Euro price volume 163.20 110 163.40 112 163.60 78 163.20 190 163.40 51 163.60 59 163.20 143 163.40 47 163.60 110 163.20 110 163.40 92 163.60 98 163.40 170 163.60 101 163.80 29 163.80 71 164.00 229 163.80 8 164.00 292 164.00 300 total volume: 2,400 total price: 392,674.40 average price: 163.61 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 25, 2021 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)