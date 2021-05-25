PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Log in
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

05/25/2021
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by 
  euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is 
  responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
personal data: 
 
 
responsible party: 
 
name: Pfannberg Privatstiftung (legal person) 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
reason: 
 
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with 
managerial responsibilities 
name and surname: Nikolaus Ankershofen 
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
issuer information: 
 
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
information about deal: 
 
ISIN: AT0000938204 
description of the financial instrument: Shares 
type: acquisition 
date: 20.05.2021; UTC+02:00 
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO 
currency: Euro 
 
 
               price               volume 
              163.20                  110 
              163.40                  112 
              163.60                   78 
              163.20                  190 
              163.40                   51 
              163.60                   59 
              163.20                  143 
              163.40                   47 
              163.60                  110 
              163.20                  110 
              163.40                   92 
              163.60                   98 
              163.40                  170 
              163.60                  101 
              163.80                   29 
              163.80                   71 
              164.00                  229 
              163.80                    8 
              164.00                  292 
              164.00                  300 
 
total volume: 2,400 
total price: 392,674.40 
average price: 163.61 
 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 740 M 3 358 M 3 358 M
Net income 2021 164 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 1 348 M 1 652 M 1 652 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 3 244 M 3 964 M 3 976 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 022
Free-Float 43,0%
