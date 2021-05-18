PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Results for the first quarter of 2021

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarterly Report Vienna - * Ongoing good demand and capacity utilization * Sales and result slightly below previous year * Significant increase in input prices weighs on profit of MM Karton * Price increases in both divisions in implementation * Result of the 2nd quarter expected below 1st quarter The Mayr-Melnhof Group recorded overall high capacity utilization with robust demand for cartonboard packaging in the 1st quarter of 2021. Sales and operating profit were slightly below the previous year's level. An increase in result in the packaging division was offset by a significant decline in the cartonboard division. In the cartonboard division, the drastically rising prices of recovered paper over the last few months, but also higher prices for energy, pulp, chemicals and logistics, led to a significant cost inflation after last year's cost deflation. For this reason, MM Karton has already increased the prices for recycled fiber- based cartonboard in two steps, effective in the 2nd quarter and again in the middle of the year. In the case of virgin fiber-based cartonboard, prices are also to be increased in the middle of the year where there is no longer-term validity. The cost increases for cartonboard, paper, inks and varnishes, which are clearly noticeable by MM Packaging in the 2nd quarter, will mainly be passed on from the middle of the year onwards. The objective is to return in the second half of the year 2021 to the earnings level of the 1st quarter in the Group's current business after an expected decline in result in the 2nd quarter. Group Key indicators - IFRS Consolidated, in millions of EUR 1Q/2021 1Q/2020 +/- Sales 641.3 646.6 -0.8 % EBITDA 92.7 98.9 -6.3 % Operating profit 61.2 64.6 -5.2 % Operating margin (in %) 9.6 % 10.0 % -44 bp Profit before tax 58.6 62.8 -6.7 % Profit for the period 43.9 45.1 -2.8 % Earnings per share (in EUR) 2.18 2.25 Consolidated sales of the Group amounted to EUR 641.3 million in the first three months of 2021, almost reaching the previous year's level (1Q 2020: EUR 646.6 million). At EUR 61.2 million, the operating profit was 5.2 % or EUR 3.4 million below the comparative value of the previous year (1Q 2020: EUR 64.6 million). An increase in the packaging division was contrasted by a decline in the cartonboard division. In the previous year, one-off expenses in the amount of EUR -8.6 million were included, which were divided equally between the two divisions. The Group's operating margin was at 9.6 % (1Q 2020: 10.0 %). Financial income of EUR 0.5 million (1Q 2020: EUR 0.4 million) contrasted with financial expenses of EUR -3.6 million (1Q 2020: EUR -2.1 million). "Other financial result - net" amounted to EUR 0.5 million (1Q 2020: EUR -0.1 million). Accordingly, profit before tax at EUR 58.6 million was 6.7 % below the previous year's value (1Q 2020: EUR 62.8 million). Income tax expense amounted to EUR 14.7 million (1Q 2020: EUR 17.7 million), resulting in an effective Group tax rate of 25.2 % (1Q 2020: 28.2 %). Profit for the period decreased slightly from EUR 45.1 million to EUR 43.9 million. OUTLOOK With well-filled order books, we see growing demand for cartonboard and packaging also in 2021. In view of the continuing increase in input prices for fibers, energy, chemicals and logistics, the focus is currently on passing them on. The objective is to return in the second half of the year 2021 to the earnings level of the 1st quarter in the Group's current business after an expected decline in result in the 2nd quarter. In addition to the necessary price increases, our intensified investments in the future and growth projects in several mills of MM Karton and MM Packaging got off to a good start. As reported, the main emphasis is on improving cost structures and increasing market penetration with sustainable, innovative fiber- based packaging solutions. However, this is also accompanied by selective adjustment and restructuring measures in the portfolio, as currently planned at MM Graphia Bielefeld in the 2nd quarter. By relocating the production volume to other MM Packaging sites in Germany, but also in Russia, Ukraine and Asia, competitiveness is to be increased. This measure is expected to result in one- off expenses of EUR 25 - 30 million in the 2nd quarter. The closing of the Kotkamills acquisition in Finland continues to be expected in the middle of the year and that of Kwidzyn in Poland in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Please find the detailed Press Release and the Report for the first quarter of 2021 as well as the CEO Audio-Q&A-Webcast on our website: www.mayr-melnhof.com. Forthcoming results: August 19, 2021 Half-Year Results 2021 Further inquiry note: For further information, please contact: Stephan Sweerts-Sporck Investor Relations Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna Tel.: +43 1 501 36-91180, Fax: +43 1 501 36-191195 E-Mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

