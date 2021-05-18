Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMK   AT0000938204

MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG

(MMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Results for the first quarter of 2021

05/18/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Quarterly Report 
 
Vienna - 
 
* Ongoing good demand and capacity utilization 
* Sales and result slightly below previous year 
* Significant increase in input prices weighs on profit of MM Karton 
* Price increases in both divisions in implementation 
* Result of the 2nd quarter expected below 1st quarter 
 
 
The Mayr-Melnhof Group recorded overall high capacity utilization with robust 
demand for cartonboard packaging in the 1st quarter of 2021. Sales and operating 
profit were slightly below the previous year's level. An increase in result in 
the packaging division was offset by a significant decline in the cartonboard 
division. 
 
In the cartonboard division, the drastically rising prices of recovered paper 
over the last few months, but also higher prices for energy, pulp, chemicals and 
logistics, led to a significant cost inflation after last year's cost deflation. 
For this reason, MM Karton has already increased the prices for recycled fiber- 
based cartonboard in two steps, effective in the 2nd quarter and again in the 
middle of the year. In the case of virgin fiber-based cartonboard, prices are 
also to be increased in the middle of the year where there is no longer-term 
validity. The cost increases for cartonboard, paper, inks and varnishes, which 
are clearly noticeable by MM Packaging in the 2nd quarter, will mainly be passed 
on from the middle of the year onwards. 
 
The objective is to return in the second half of the year 2021 to the earnings 
level of the 1st quarter in the Group's current business after an expected 
decline in result in the 2nd quarter. 
 
Group Key indicators - IFRS 
 
Consolidated, in millions of EUR 1Q/2021 1Q/2020 +/- 
Sales                            641.3   646.6   -0.8 % 
EBITDA                           92.7    98.9    -6.3 % 
Operating profit                 61.2    64.6    -5.2 % 
Operating margin (in %)          9.6 %   10.0 %  -44 bp 
Profit before tax                58.6    62.8    -6.7 % 
Profit for the period            43.9    45.1    -2.8 % 
Earnings per share (in EUR)      2.18    2.25 
 
 
Consolidated sales of the Group amounted to EUR 641.3 million in the first three 
months of 2021, almost reaching the previous year's level (1Q 2020: EUR 646.6 
million). 
 
At EUR 61.2 million, the operating profit was 5.2 % or EUR 3.4 million below the 
comparative value of the previous year (1Q 2020: EUR 64.6 million). An increase 
in the packaging division was contrasted by a decline in the cartonboard 
division. In the previous year, one-off expenses in the amount of EUR -8.6 
million were included, which were divided equally between the two divisions. The 
Group's operating margin was at 9.6 % (1Q 2020: 10.0 %). 
 
Financial income of EUR 0.5 million (1Q 2020: EUR 0.4 million) contrasted with 
financial expenses of EUR -3.6 million (1Q 2020: EUR -2.1 million). "Other 
financial result - net" amounted to EUR 0.5 million (1Q 2020: EUR -0.1 million). 
 
Accordingly, profit before tax at EUR 58.6 million was 6.7 % below the previous 
year's value (1Q 2020: EUR 62.8 million). Income tax expense amounted to EUR 
14.7 million (1Q 2020: EUR 17.7 million), resulting in an effective Group tax 
rate of 25.2 % (1Q 2020: 28.2 %). 
 
Profit for the period decreased slightly from EUR 45.1 million to EUR 43.9 
million. 
 
OUTLOOK 
 
With well-filled order books, we see growing demand for cartonboard and 
packaging also in 2021. In view of the continuing increase in input prices for 
fibers, energy, chemicals and logistics, the focus is currently on passing them 
on. The objective is to return in the second half of the year 2021 to the 
earnings level of the 1st quarter in the Group's current business after an 
expected decline in result in the 2nd quarter. 
 
In addition to the necessary price increases, our intensified investments in the 
future and growth projects in several mills of MM Karton and MM Packaging got 
off to a good start. As reported, the main emphasis is on improving cost 
structures and increasing market penetration with sustainable, innovative fiber- 
based packaging solutions. However, this is also accompanied by selective 
adjustment and restructuring measures in the portfolio, as currently planned at 
MM Graphia Bielefeld in the 2nd quarter. By relocating the production volume to 
other MM Packaging sites in Germany, but also in Russia, Ukraine and Asia, 
competitiveness is to be increased. This measure is expected to result in one- 
off expenses of EUR 25 - 30 million in the 2nd quarter. 
 
The closing of the Kotkamills acquisition in Finland continues to be expected in 
the middle of the year and that of Kwidzyn in Poland in the 3rd quarter of 2021. 
 
Please find the detailed Press Release and the Report for the first quarter of 
2021 as well as the CEO Audio-Q&A-Webcast on our website: www.mayr-melnhof.com. 
 
Forthcoming results: 
 
August 19, 2021 Half-Year Results 2021 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck 
Investor Relations 
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG 
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna 
Tel.: +43 1 501 36-91180, Fax: +43 1 501 36-191195 
 
E-Mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com 
Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
02:03aMAYR MELNHOF KARTON  : Results for the first quarter of 2021
PU
02:03aMAYR MELNHOF KARTON  : Report for the first quarter of 2021
PU
02:01aPRESS RELEASE  : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Results for the first quarter of 2021
DJ
05/05MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT  : Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Yearly financial report accord..
DJ
04/07MAYR MELNHOF KARTON  : Consolidated non-financial Report
PU
04/07MAYR MELNHOF KARTON  : Remuneration Report 2020
PU
04/07MAYR MELNHOF KARTON  : Proposed resolutions as to the items 2-7
PU
04/01MAYR MELNHOF KARTON  : Report of the Supervisory Board 2020
PU
04/01MAYR MELNHOF KARTON  : Annual Financial Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 729 M 3 320 M 3 320 M
Net income 2021 178 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2021 1 312 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 3 456 M 4 199 M 4 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 938
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Duration : Period :
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 201,38 €
Last Close Price 172,80 €
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Josef Oswald Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Franz J. Hiesinger Chief Financial Officer
Rainer Zellner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romuald Bertl Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Goess-Saurau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG4.73%4 199
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY28.92%24 542
WESTROCK COMPANY39.15%16 119
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA12.49%14 525
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC14.93%13 653
MONDI PLC12.59%13 242