Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mayur Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRL   AU000000MRL9

MAYUR RESOURCES LTD

(MRL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 09:34:47 pm
0.175 AUD   -2.78%
12:18aMAYUR RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y PM and TC
PU
02/25MAYUR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MRL
PU
01/31MAYUR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayur Resources : Appendix 3Y PM and TC

03/01/2022 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mayur Resources Limited

ABN

619 770 277

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Mulder

Date of last notice

23 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest and Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

Family Holding Company

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Other Related Party

(including r g stered holder)

interest.

Date of change

25 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

Mr Paul Levi Mulder

- 7,393,586 fully paid ordinary

shares

4,500,000 long term Incentive Rights

subject to ESOP terms and conditions

(approved at AGM on 16/12/2021)

1,206,369 Salary Sacrifice Rights

Indirect

DTJ Co Pty Ltd ACN 152 958 293 as

trustee for the DTJ Family Trust -

46,303,209 fully paid ordinary shares.

Janelle Marie Mulder - 3,696,791 fully

paid ordinary shares.

Class

Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice

Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in

lieu of payment of cash salary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1,206,369 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

1,206,369 Salary Sacrifice Rights

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Value/Considerat on

Non cash consideration

valuation

Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in

Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice

lieu of payment of cash salary

No. of securities held after change

Direct

Mr Paul Levi Mulder

- 8,599,955 fully paid ordinary

shares

4,500,000 long term Incentive Rights

subject to ESOP terms and conditions

Indirect

(approved at AGM on 16/12/2021)

DTJ Co Pty Ltd ACN 152 958 293 as

trustee for the DTJ Family Trust -

46,303,209 fully paid ordinary shares.

Janelle Marie Mulder - 3,696,791 fully

paid ordinary shares.

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice

Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in

back

lieu of payment of cash salary

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Value/Con

ration

N/A

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

No

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mayur Resources Limited

ABN

619 770 277

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy Crossley

Date of last notice

23 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley

(including r g stered holder)

Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Darbishire & Mrs Julia Macdonald-

Buchanan

interest.

Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd

ATF the Crossley

Superannuation Fund

Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos

Family Trust

Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)

Date of change

25 February 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley

-5,331,879 ordinary fully paid shares

only

-4,200,000 Long Term Investment Rights

(approved AGM 16/12/2021)

-1,759,869 Salary Sacrifice Rights

Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite

Darbishire & MrsJulia Macdonald-Buchanan

-5,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd ATF the

CrossleySuperannuation Fund

-1,125,000 ordinary fully paid shares

use

Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos Family Trust

-158,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)

-7,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Class

Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice

Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in

lieu of payment of cash salary

personal

Number acquired

1,759,869 fully paid ordinary shares

Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite

Number disposed

1,759,869 Salary Sacrifice Rights

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Value/Considerat on

Non cash consideration

valuation

Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in

Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice

lieu of payment of cash salary

No. of securities held after change

Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley

-7,091,748 ordinary fully paid shares

-4,200,000 Long Term Investment Rights

(approved AGM 16/12/2021)

For

Darbishire & MrsJulia Macdonald-Buchanan

-5,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd ATF the

CrossleySuperannuation Fund

-1,125,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos Family Trust

-158,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)

-7,000 ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mayur Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAYUR RESOURCES LTD
12:18aMAYUR RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y PM and TC
PU
02/25MAYUR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MRL
PU
01/31MAYUR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
01/19MAYUR RESOURCES : Renewables Webinar Presentation
PU
01/17Grid Metals Corp. Closes CAD $6.3 Million Funding Agreements With Lithium Royalty Corp.
AQ
01/12Mayur Resources Secures Forest Concessions in Papua New Guinea
MT
2021MAYUR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MRL
PU
2021MAYUR RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MRL
PU
2021MAYUR RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - 2 Directors
PU
2021MAYUR RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - 4 Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -2,21 M -1,61 M -1,61 M
Net cash 2021 4,54 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,9 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 158x
EV / Sales 2021 663x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAYUR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mayur Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Mulder Managing Director & Director
Kerry John Parker Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Charles Fear Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Joseph Slesarewich Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Mayur Iron
Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley Executive Director & CEO-Energy & Power Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYUR RESOURCES LTD-29.55%27
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.69%163 391
RIO TINTO PLC15.84%125 469
GLENCORE PLC17.12%77 071
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.84%60 766
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.67%38 810