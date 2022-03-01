Mayur Resources : Appendix 3Y PM and TC
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Mayur Resources Limited
ABN
619 770 277
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Mulder
Date of last notice
23 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct Interest and Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
Family Holding Company
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Other Related Party
(including r g stered holder)
interest.
Date of change
25 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
Mr Paul Levi Mulder
•
- 7,393,586 fully paid ordinary
shares
•
4,500,000 long term Incentive Rights
subject to ESOP terms and conditions
(approved at AGM on 16/12/2021)
•
1,206,369 Salary Sacrifice Rights
Indirect
•
DTJ Co Pty Ltd ACN 152 958 293 as
trustee for the DTJ Family Trust -
46,303,209 fully paid ordinary shares.
•
Janelle Marie Mulder - 3,696,791 fully
paid ordinary shares.
Class
Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice
Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in
lieu of payment of cash salary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
1,206,369 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
1,206,369 Salary Sacrifice Rights
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Value/Considerat on
Non cash consideration
valuation
Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in
Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice
lieu of payment of cash salary
No. of securities held after change
Direct
Mr Paul Levi Mulder
•
- 8,599,955 fully paid ordinary
shares
•
4,500,000 long term Incentive Rights
subject to ESOP terms and conditions
Indirect
(approved at AGM on 16/12/2021)
•
DTJ Co Pty Ltd ACN 152 958 293 as
trustee for the DTJ Family Trust -
46,303,209 fully paid ordinary shares.
•
Janelle Marie Mulder - 3,696,791 fully
paid ordinary shares.
Example:
Natureon of-market changetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice
Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in
back
lieu of payment of cash salary
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
interest related prior to change
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Note: If
consideration is non-cash, provide details
Value/Con
ration
N/A
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
No
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of Director
Timothy Crossley
Date of last notice
23 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
• Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley
(including r g stered holder)
• Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Darbishire & Mrs Julia Macdonald-
Buchanan
interest.
• Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd
ATF the Crossley
Superannuation Fund
• Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos
Family Trust
• Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)
Date of change
25 February 2022
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley
-5,331,879 ordinary fully paid shares
only
-4,200,000 Long Term Investment Rights
(approved AGM 16/12/2021)
-1,759,869 Salary Sacrifice Rights
Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite
Darbishire & MrsJulia Macdonald-Buchanan
-5,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd ATF the
CrossleySuperannuation Fund
-1,125,000 ordinary fully paid shares
use
Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos Family Trust
-158,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)
-7,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Class
Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice
Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in
lieu of payment of cash salary
personal
Number acquired
1,759,869 fully paid ordinary shares
Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite
Number disposed
1,759,869 Salary Sacrifice Rights
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
Rights into Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Value/Considerat on
Non cash consideration
valuation
Salary Sacrifice Rights were previously issued in
Conversion of previously issued Salary Sacrifice
lieu of payment of cash salary
No. of securities held after change
Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley
-7,091,748 ordinary fully paid shares
-4,200,000 Long Term Investment Rights
(approved AGM 16/12/2021)
For
Darbishire & MrsJulia Macdonald-Buchanan
-5,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd ATF the
CrossleySuperannuation Fund
-1,125,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos Family Trust
-158,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)
-7,000 ordinary fully paid shares
