Mayur Resources : Appendix 3Y - PM and TC

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mayur Resources Limited

ABN

619 770 277

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Mulder

Date of last notice

31 March 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest and Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

Family Holding Company

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Other Related Party

(including r g stered holder)

interest.

Date of change

30 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

Mr Paul Levi Mulder

- 8,599,955 fully paid ordinary

shares

- 164,699 Salary Sacrifice Rights

4,500,000 long term Incentive Rights

subject to ESOP terms and conditions

Indirect

(approved at AGM on 16/12/2021)

DTJ Co Pty Ltd ACN 152 958 293 as

trustee for the DTJ Family Trust -

46,303,209 fully paid ordinary shares.

Janelle Marie Mulder - 3,696,791 fully

paid ordinary shares.

Class

Salary Sacrifice Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

313,981

Number disposed

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

arrangements, to conserve the cash resources of

Value/Considerat on

Salary sacrifice rights issued in lieu of payment of

valuation

the company.

cash salary as part of agreed remuneration

No. of securities held after change

Direct

Mr Paul Levi Mulder

- 8,599,955 fully paid ordinary

shares

- 478,680 Salary Sacrifice Rights

4,500,000 long term Incentive Rights

subject to ESOP terms and conditions

Indirect

(approved at AGM on 16/12/2021)

DTJ Co Pty Ltd ACN 152 958 293 as

trustee for the DTJ Family Trust -

46,303,209 fully paid ordinary shares.

Janelle Marie Mulder - 3,696,791 fully

paid ordinary shares.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

arrangements, to conserve the cash resources of

Nature of change

Salary sacrifice rights issued in lieu of payment of

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

the company.

back

cash

salary as part of agreed remuneration

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Value/Con

ration

N/A

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

No

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mayur Resources Limited

ABN

619 770 277

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy Crossley

Date of last notice

28 April 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley

(including r g stered holder)

Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Darbishire & Mrs Julia Macdonald-

Buchanan

interest.

Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd

ATF the Crossley

Superannuation Fund

Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos

Family Trust

Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)

Date of change

30 June 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley

-7,091,748 ordinary fully paid shares

only

- 407,862 Salary Sacrifice Rights

-4,200,000 Long Term Investment Rights

(approved AGM 16/12/2021)

Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite

Darbishire & MrsJulia Macdonald-Buchanan

-5,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd ATF the

CrossleySuperannuation Fund

-1,125,000 ordinary fully paid shares

use

Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos Family Trust

-658,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)

-7,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Class

Salary Sacrifice Rights

personal

Number acquired

777,547

Number disposed

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

arrangements, to conserve the cash resources of

Value/Considerat on

Salary sacrifice rights issued in lieu of payment of

valuation

the company.

cash salary as part of agreed remuneration

No. of securities held after change

Timothy Elgon Savile Crossley

-7,091,748 ordinary fully paid shares

- 1,185,409 Salary Sacrifice Rights

-4,200,000 Long Term Investment Rights

(approved AGM 16/12/2021)

For

Mr Timothy Crossley & Mrs Marguerite

Darbishire & MrsJulia Macdonald-Buchanan

-5,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Timrach Holdings Pty Ltd ATF the

CrossleySuperannuation Fund

-1,125,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Washingishu Pty Ltd ATF the Lessos Family Trust

-658,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Rachael Anne Crossley (Spouse)

-7,000 ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mayur Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
