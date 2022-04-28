Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Mayur Resources Ltd
  News
  Summary
    MRL   AU000000MRL9

MAYUR RESOURCES LTD

(MRL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/26 09:01:12 pm EDT
0.1300 AUD    0.00%
02:04aMAYUR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MRL
PU
04/21Mayur Resources Places Order for Orokolo Bay Process Plant in Papua New Guinea
MT
04/03MAYUR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - Ortus Resources Spin Out
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayur Resources : Application for quotation of securities - MRL

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

MAYUR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MRL

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1,000,000

28/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAYUR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code MRL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/4/2022

Registration number 619770277

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 20-Dec-2021 10:12

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - MRL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

MRL : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Issue date 28/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 1,000,000

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issued to directors Charles Fear and Tim Crossley following approval at meting of shareholders on 13 April 2022

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.20000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mayur Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
