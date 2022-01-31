Mayur Resources : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Offtake support has continued for Phase 1 and 2 of the fully

Pacific. The co-located quarry, plant site and deep draft wharf will enable very low operating costs. CCL is also seeking to become Asia Pacific's first carbon-neutral Cement and Lime producer.

to meet 100% of PNG's cement, clinker and quicklime requirements, displacing imports into PNG, and to penetrate nearby export markets in Australia and the South

The proposed Central Cement and Lime (CCL) Project is a vertically integrated manufacturing facility with the ability

The process to secure strategic JV equity partner(s) to assist with co-development for Phase 1 is continuing.

Road and bridge upgrade works

Works continued and were largely finalised on the alignment and locations for the road and bridge upgrades while geotechnical surveys were commenced on the access road and bridge alignment to connect the project to Port Moresby.

SEZ and Large-scale Solar potential

Following completion of the study by VECKTA demonstrating potential for large scale solar (>500 MW) within the SEZ that also hosts the CCL project. Refinement of CCLs phase 1 hybrid power station was also completed and will focus on an initial 10 Mw of solar integrated with Battery Energy storage and reciprocating engines.

Community projects - microgrid rooftop solar for school

Aa a demonstration of Mayur's commitment to the local community a microgrid rooftop solar system is to be provided to the Kido Community School with installation expected during February 2022. This will provide much needed power for classroom fans, computers and other appliances that are taken for granted in schools in developed nations such as Australia.

Sign erected at entrance to Mining Lease for CCL Project and the SEZ