Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEC   US5786051079

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.440 USD   +1.44%
05:01pMEC To Participate in William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/04MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEC To Participate in William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

05/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) (“MEC”) announced today that Bob Kamphuis, Chairman, President & CEO, Todd Butz, CFO, and Ryan Raber, EVP of Strategy, Sales & Marketing will present at the upcoming William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 am Central Time.

The live presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website at mecinc.com.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, institutional investors should reach out to their appropriate contact at William Blair.

About Mayville Engineering Company

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 20 facilities, across seven states. For more information, please visit mecinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
05:01pMEC To Participate in William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/04MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/03Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/03MAYVILLE ENGINEERING : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/03Earnings Flash (MEC) MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $136.3M, vs. Street ..
MT
05/03Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
04/21MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
04/20Mayville Engineering Company Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conferen..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 533 M - -
Net income 2022 22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,32 $
Average target price 13,67 $
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Kamphuis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Randall P. Stille Chief Operating Officer
Allen J. Carlson Independent Director
Jay O. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.-44.20%171
DENSO CORPORATION-21.36%45 209
APTIV PLC-44.79%24 674
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.38%17 596
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-25.56%14 608
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.95%14 353