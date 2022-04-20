Log in
    MEC   US5786051079

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.630 USD   +0.12%
Mayville Engineering Company Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/20/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Raber, EVP of Strategy, Sales and Marketing.

For a live webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.

For telephone access to the conference, call (844) 200-6205 within the United States, call (833) 950-0062 within Canada, or +1 (929) 526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada and please use the Access Code: 865776.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on MEC's website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the recorded replay, call (866) 813-9403 within the United States, (226) 828-7578 within Canada, or +44 204 525 0658 outside the United States and Canada, and use the Access Code: 184173.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 19 facilities across seven states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.


© Business Wire 2022
