Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEC

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

04/21/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (“MEC”) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Robert Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.

For telephone access to the conference, call (888) 349-0091 within the United States, call (855)-669-9657 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0780 from outside the United States and Canada.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on MEC's website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the recorded replay, call (877) 344-7529 within the United States, (855) 669-9658 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0088 outside the United States and Canada, and use the replay code 10155143.

About MEC

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure in 19 facilities across seven states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
05:31pMAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.  : Announces First Quarter 2021 and Earnings ..
BU
04/13MAYVILLE ENGINEERING  : Announces New Strategic Customer Relationship
AQ
04/08MAYVILLE ENGINEERING  : Announces New Strategic Customer Relationship
AQ
04/06MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
04/06MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY  : Inc. Announces New Strategic Customer Relationsh..
BU
03/26MAYVILLE ENGINEERING  : Recognized by PACCAR as a Top-Performing Supplier
AQ
03/24MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY  : Recognized by PACCAR as a Top-Performing Supplie..
BU
03/10MAYVILLE ENGINEERING  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
PU
03/10MAYVILLE ENGINEERING  : MEC Investor Presentation – March 2021
PU
03/05MAYVILLE ENGINEERING  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 447 M - -
Net income 2021 10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,75 $
Last Close Price 16,32 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert D. Kamphuis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Randall P. Stille Chief Operating Officer
Allen J. Carlson Independent Director
Jay O. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.20.49%322
DENSO CORPORATION12.13%51 092
APTIV PLC3.65%36 523
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.30.78%28 236
CONTINENTAL AG-7.66%26 960
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD16.83%25 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ