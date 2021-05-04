Log in
    MEC   US5786051079

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
  Report
Mayville Engineering Company : Expanding Production Capacity in Michigan

05/04/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Company Plans to Create Approximately 390 Skilled Employment Opportunities in Michigan During Coming Years

Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, today announced it is expanding its presence in Michigan to align its production capacity with a new strategic customer relationship.

“Expanding our manufacturing capacity in Michigan this year is an integral part of our long-term plans,” explained Bob Kamphuis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are in the process of reviewing several sites, and are focused on the Greater Detroit area due to the availability of a highly skilled manufacturing workforce. We are grateful for the support of the State of Michigan and look forward to our future success together.”

The Company is currently considering potential facilities, each of which include approximately 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The Company plans to hire up to 390 employees in the coming years with full production planned to commence in early 2022. As part of the agreement, the Company received a $2.5 million incentive package from the State of Michigan. In addition to the new facility in the Greater Detroit area, MEC maintains five other Michigan based facilities with over 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the cities of Byron Center, Vanderbilt and Wayland.

“In Michigan, we remain focused on supporting and strengthening our workforce, and creating new jobs, that will ensure long-term economic opportunity in the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This expansion by Mayville Engineering Company builds on our Michigan Back to Work plan, creating a more resilient economy and helping us build back better for Michigan’s residents, businesses and communities.”

About Mayville Engineering Company

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence.

Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products. For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 447 M - -
Net income 2021 10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,75 $
Last Close Price 15,22 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert D. Kamphuis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Randall P. Stille Chief Operating Officer
Allen J. Carlson Independent Director
Jay O. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.19.23%321
DENSO CORPORATION15.08%50 163
APTIV PLC10.09%38 795
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.28.82%28 362
CONTINENTAL AG-6.80%27 272
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.22%22 426
