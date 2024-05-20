Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading value-added provider of design, prototyping and manufacturing solutions serving diverse end markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jag Reddy, and Chief Financial Officer, Todd Butz, will be participating in the following investor conferences during June 2024:

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 4 th , in Boston

4 , in Boston William Blair 44 th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5 th , in Chicago

Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5 , in Chicago Northland Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25th, to be held virtually

In conjunction with these events, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend each conference. For more information, please contact your sales representative at the host firm.

ABOUT MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, value-added manufacturing partner providing a full suite of manufacturing solutions from concept to production, including design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 23 facilities across seven states. These facilities make it possible to offer conventional and CNC (computer numerical control) stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly, and logistic services. MEC also possesses a broad range of finishing capabilities including shot blasting, e-coating, powder coating, wet spray and military grade chemical agent resistant coating (CARC) painting. For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

