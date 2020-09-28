Log in
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.

(MEC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mayville Engineering : MEC Outdoors Seeded 6th in the Top 8 Bracket of The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest

09/28/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Exciting news! MEC Outdoors, a division of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) is seeded 6th in the Top 8 bracket of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest. This annual contest hosted by the WMC (Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce) & Johnson Financial Group places a spotlight on the state's wide range of manufacturing capabilities.

Voting started on September 14 with approximately 150 products and then whittled down to the Top 16 products competing for a spot in the Top 8. MEC Outdoors 600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader faced head to head competition against Ki Mobility's Ethos Wheelchair and came out shining. The response from the community and the large shotshell reloader customer base has truly helped the 600 Jr. Shotshell Reloader earn a spot in the Top 8. Over 2 million MEC 600 Jr. Mark V's have been sold since its inception in the early 1970s, largely due to the simple and precise operation that novice and seasoned gunners have come to expect.

The next round of voting in this Manufacturing Madness bracket style contest will take place from September 29 through October 4, with the announcement of the Final Four on October 5. Voting for the 600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader takes place online at www.madeinwis.com.

MEC 600 Jr. Mark V

MEC - Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 19:14:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 344 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,67 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 178 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 8,86 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Kamphuis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Randall P. Stille Chief Operating Officer
Todd M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Allen J. Carlson Independent Director
Jay O. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC.-5.54%178
DENSO CORPORATION-7.37%33 075
APTIV PLC-9.02%23 330
CONTINENTAL AG-22.89%20 654
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-12.11%17 625
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-8.52%16 889
