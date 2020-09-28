Mayville Engineering : MEC Outdoors Seeded 6th in the Top 8 Bracket of The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest

Exciting news! MEC Outdoors, a division of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) is seeded 6th in the Top 8 bracket of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest. This annual contest hosted by the WMC (Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce) & Johnson Financial Group places a spotlight on the state's wide range of manufacturing capabilities.

Voting started on September 14 with approximately 150 products and then whittled down to the Top 16 products competing for a spot in the Top 8. MEC Outdoors 600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader faced head to head competition against Ki Mobility's Ethos Wheelchair and came out shining. The response from the community and the large shotshell reloader customer base has truly helped the 600 Jr. Shotshell Reloader earn a spot in the Top 8. Over 2 million MEC 600 Jr. Mark V's have been sold since its inception in the early 1970s, largely due to the simple and precise operation that novice and seasoned gunners have come to expect.

The next round of voting in this Manufacturing Madness bracket style contest will take place from September 29 through October 4, with the announcement of the Final Four on October 5. Voting for the 600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader takes place online at www.madeinwis.com.

MEC 600 Jr. Mark V