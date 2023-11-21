Mazarin Inc. is a Canada-based natural resource company. The Company is focused on the development of industrial minerals to provide value-added products. The Company's activities are carried out through two subsidiaries, which include Asbestos Corporation Limited (ACL) and 9075-6453 Quebec Inc. (9075). Through its operation, the Company has produced millions of tons of serpentine tailings, which contain several minerals, such as magnesium and nickel, which are included in the list of critical minerals in Canada. The Company is focused on the development of its properties and the restoration of all its mining sites and buildings. It also intends to promote the implementation of various energy sources, such as wind and solar power. Its development plan includes carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration from the carbonation of its mine tailings. The Company, through its subsidiary ACL, owns approximately eight mining sites located in the MRC des Appalaches.