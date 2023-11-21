Mazarin Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.985 million compared to CAD 0.385 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 1.22 million compared to CAD 0.651 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 1.56 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.039 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.04. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.04.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 1.55 million compared to CAD 0.972 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 2.42 million compared to negative revenue of CAD 0.271 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 1.24 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.399 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.
Mazarin Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 21, 2023 at 05:31 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023