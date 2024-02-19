Mazaya Real Estate Development Q.P.S.C., formerly Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development QSC, is a Qatar-based company engaged in the real estate development sector. The Company operates an agreement with the provisions of the Islamic law, and specializes in real estate investment and development as the establishment of residential, commercial and industrial compounds, real estate studies and consulting, contracting, maintenance, brokerages and commission agencies, property-related commercial and real estate representation, marketing, buildings and facilities management, mechanical and electrical equipment and appliances, import and export related to company purposes, and investment of company funds. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Qortuba Real Estate Investment Company W.L.L, Gulf Spring Real Estate Investment and Development Company W.L.L., Granada Real Estate Investment Company W.L.L. and Mazaya Lebanon for Tourism Development and Real